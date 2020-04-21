Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Want to Buy the New York Mets
Matt Loede
Former New York Yankee and entertainer Jennifer Lopez are interested in becoming owners in Major League Baseball, as they are interested in purchasing the New York Mets.
A class-action lawsuit has been filed by a pair of fans in New York concerning ticket refunds that are not being given to them from the Mets and Yankees for games that were not played. The pair are suing Major League Baseball, all 30 teams and ticket brokers.
Matt Loede
He was a former Yankee and a local favorite that was expected to give the Indians a boost in Terry Francona's first season in 2012, instead Nick Swisher was on the downtrend of his career, and within two seasons the team moved him in a failed experiment to the Braves.
Casey Drottar
The Indians in 1990 felt they had found themselves the next Ricky Henderson in young center fielder Alex Cole. Upon trading for Cole he came to Cleveland and stole 40 bases in 63 games in his first season. The Indians even moved back the fences for the 1991 season with Cole in mind. Sadly the experiment did not end well for Cole or the Tribe.
Matt Loede
Before it became what everyone knows it as today - Wrigley Field, it was called Weeghman Park, which opened today back in 1913. The park was known as Weeghman Park for two years before it was renamed Cubs Park and then Wrigley Field.
Matt Loede
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic stated that now Major League Baseball seems to have shifted back to the plan of playing a shortened 2020 season in the state of Arizona, a plan that sounds good, but must be approved by the union, owners and players.
Matt Loede
The Indians have had to do things on the fly the last two offseasons with a limited payroll, but quietly they have taken a team that was getting older and have turned them younger, which could pay off in years to come.
Mark Warmuth
Indians fans were hopeful the team would bring back popular outfielder Yasiel Puig this offseason, but Puig wanted more years and more money. Still without a team, Puig told a newspaper that he had a deal on the table from the Marlins, but it wasn't good enough and he doesn't think a 2020 season will take place anyway in Major League Baseball.
Matt Loede
While most eyes are focused on what will happen with Indians SS Francisco Lindor, the team also has a tough decision to make when it comes to first basemen Carlos Santana, as he will have an option in 2021.
Casey Drottar