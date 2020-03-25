Cleveland Baseball Insider
In the End, All Those Indians Opening Day Weather Concerns Were for Naught

Matt Loede

From building snowmen in the stands to ordering gallons upon gallons of hot chocolate and coffee, Cleveland Indians fans were bracing for the worst when it came to a home opener scheduled for March 26 at Progressive Field.

Instead of poor weather being the reason, it’s the ongoing pandemic with the coronavirus that is stopping all Major League Baseball games, including the Tribe game, to be nixed from Thursday’s MLB schedule.

It appears that Mother Nature was going to do her part in getting Thursday’s game played, as based on WKYC’s forecast it appeared that the 1:10pm first pitch would have been more than okay to start the 2020 season.

The forecast called for first pitch was calling for mostly cloudy skies but with a high of 59 degrees and just a 15 percent chance of rain.

The hourly forecast from 1pm to 5pm called for cloudy to mostly cloudy skies but for temps to be anywhere between 54 and 60 degrees, more than warm enough for baseball this time of the year in Cleveland.

Consider that last year the Indians opened up with three games in Target Field against the Minnesota Twins, and then came home for their home opener on Monday, April 1 against the Chicago White Sox.

That day was sunny but the temps were not all that nice, as it was just 37 degrees at first pitch which was at 4:10pm.

Now none of that matters as we don’t know exactly when we might have a real home opener with the season on hold.

Fans will just have to hope Mother Nature cooperates for round two of the season starting whenever that may be.

Take Part in Our CBI Thursday "Almost Opening Day" Feature

March 26 was the day that Indians fans had been looking forward to since the final day of the regular season in 2019. Instead a worldwide pandemic has stopped basically all sports in North America and the world, including the start of the Major League Baseball season. With no baseball we want you the fans to have some fun as we put together a nine-post feature on your all-time favorites and moments that you draw back on which brought you to love the game of baseball.

Matt Loede

A New NFL Logo is Drawing a Lot of Opinions from Fans - What All-Time MLB Logo is Your Favorite and Most Disliked?

If you support one of the 30 teams around Major League Baseball you've likely put on some apparel in your life that supports that team. Logos is the way to show off what your team represents, and today our staff gives their take on their all-time favorite and least favorite MLB logos.

Matt Loede

"Sudden" Sam McDowell; A True Indians Hero from Days Gone By

Cleveland Indians pitcher 'Sudden' Sam McDowell was a throwback before his time. Never afraid to go after hitters to defending his Tribe teammates, McDowll was a fan favorite during an era when the Indians never were able to put enough talent on the field to challenge in the American League East for a title.

Mark Warmuth

by

Richard77

Former Indians President Mark Shapiro Feels Teams Would Need a Month Before Games Can Be Played

Current Blue Jays and former Indians president Mark Shapiro says that he thinks it is going to be some time before we see games on the field being played that count. The team president told reporters it could be even months and not weeks before there's regular season games in MLB parks.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down Some Of the Top All-Time Baseball Movies

Now that baseball is on hold, about the only way people are going to get to see batted balls and memorable plays is via replays of old games - or better yet - baseball movies. There's been plenty of them over the years, some great, some blah, and some downright awful. We take a look today at three of our writers who give their opinion on their three favorite baseball flicks, and what makes them so darn good that they've watched em over and over.

Matt Loede

Are the Indians One Team Poised to Have a Letdown in 2020?

After winning 93 games last season it doesn't sound like many are giving the Indians a lot of love, or a lot of chances to be one of the headliners in the Majors in 2020. A couple Sports Illustrated writers are on the record as saying they will be one of the the teams headed for disappointment this season.

Matt Loede

Opening Day Delay Could Move Tyler Naquin Ahead in Race for the Indians' Final Outfield Roster Spot

The Indians are waiting to see when they will officially take the field for the first time in 2020, but the delay in could help out one injured Indians player that being Tyler Naquin, who is trying to come back from offseason surgery after tearing his right ACL in a September loss in Tampa.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Top 10 Most Memorable Homers in Cleveland Indians Postseason History

The Indians have had plenty of memorable moments over the last 20 or so years when it comes to the postseason, and a lot of them have come via the long ball. Today we take a look at 10 of the most memorable homers for the Indians in the postseason and how they helped the team make believers out of a lot of us.

Matt Loede

Trevor Bauer on MLB Network Radio: 'There's No Roadmap' for Players to Navigate to an Unknown Start Date

There are certainly far bigger issues to be resolved beyond the inconvenience of uncertainty for Major League Baseball players, but the lack of a known start date for the season is among the biggest difficulties for any player attempting to gear up for the 2020 campaign, whenever that might begin.

T.J. Zuppe

Lindor's Free Agency Hangs in Balance of Altered Season

If the 2020 MLB season is canceled due to COVID-19, players like Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts may have their free agency delayed. What does that mean for elite players going into their age-29 season?

Alex Hooper

by

Richard77