In the End, All Those Indians Opening Day Weather Concerns Were for Naught

From building snowmen in the stands to ordering gallons upon gallons of hot chocolate and coffee, Cleveland Indians fans were bracing for the worst when it came to a home opener scheduled for March 26 at Progressive Field.

Instead of poor weather being the reason, it’s the ongoing pandemic with the coronavirus that is stopping all Major League Baseball games, including the Tribe game, to be nixed from Thursday’s MLB schedule.

It appears that Mother Nature was going to do her part in getting Thursday’s game played, as based on WKYC’s forecast it appeared that the 1:10pm first pitch would have been more than okay to start the 2020 season.

The forecast called for first pitch was calling for mostly cloudy skies but with a high of 59 degrees and just a 15 percent chance of rain.

The hourly forecast from 1pm to 5pm called for cloudy to mostly cloudy skies but for temps to be anywhere between 54 and 60 degrees, more than warm enough for baseball this time of the year in Cleveland.

Consider that last year the Indians opened up with three games in Target Field against the Minnesota Twins, and then came home for their home opener on Monday, April 1 against the Chicago White Sox.

That day was sunny but the temps were not all that nice, as it was just 37 degrees at first pitch which was at 4:10pm.

Now none of that matters as we don’t know exactly when we might have a real home opener with the season on hold.

Fans will just have to hope Mother Nature cooperates for round two of the season starting whenever that may be.