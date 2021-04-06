Allen's Solid Starting Debut for Indians Wasted; Bats Quiet in 3-0 Loss to Royals in Home Opener

There's no doubt that the butterflies had to be fluttering around in Logan Allen's stomach prior to Monday's home opener at Progressive Field as he made his debut in the Tribe's rotation against the Royals.

Allen looked like a young man who was making his debut as a starter, as the Royals were able to get a huge second inning hit from leadoff man Whit Merrifield, en route to a 3-0 win over the Indians.

Merrifield's homer was the big blow of the game, as it gave the Royals and starter Danny Duffy breathing room as they improve to 3-1 on the season, dropping the Indians to a mark of 1-3.

Duffy was very good against the Indians one through nine, holding them to just two hits over six innings.

It's been an early struggle for the team to get consecutive hits and big potential for multiple runs, but again we're four games in so there's no time to start to panic for a young Indians squad.

Here's a couple takeaways from Monday's opening day setback.

Allen's Debut for the Tribe

Lefty Logan Allen was solid in his first chance on the mound in 2021, as he lasted five innings, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

The big blow was the Merrifield homer that gave the Royals a 2-0 edge.

The homer came on a 3-0 count, and Eddie Rosario simply turned to look to see the ball heading for the bleachers in left field.

Young pitchers will make mistakes, this was a huge mistake as with the struggles the Indians offense is having a few games into the season, even a two-run homer seems like a lot to handle right now.

Allen himself after the loss said he was pretty amped up to be able to start the Tribe's opener for the 2021 season.

“It was exciting, man,” Allen said of starting the opener.

“I felt like I did a pretty good job of controlling the emotions early, just taking a breath and taking a little more time than normal on the mound in the first inning, between pitches, just trying to stay calm and collected.”

Overall he did a nice job, but again with an offense that is scuffling right now everything is coming up short for the Indians.

Will We Ever See the Offense Come Around?

While folks will be upset about how a pitcher who is a lifetime 4-12 against the Indians was able to shut them down, the Tribe actually did have a late shot to get back into the game.

After not having a baserunner for four consecutive innings, the Tribe brought the tying run to the plate with nobody out after Cesar Hernandez walked and Jose Ramirez singled to open the 9th.

The play of the game though came next, as Eddie Rosario hit a shot down the first base line, but former Indian Santana came through, making a stop on the grounder, and quickly completing a double play and ending any real hopes of a comeback.

Before that the team simply didn't hit (again), as the club struggled to put hits together.

Overall the Indians were outhit 7-3, and most of the afternoon it just seemed like they were rushing at the plate trying to do whatever they could to get runners on base.

Patience is one key this team needs right now at the plate, and they are not getting it straight which is why they are 1-3.