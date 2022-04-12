Gimenez, Ramirez Late Homers Launch Guardians Past Reds

Tied at 4-4 in the ninth, Gimenez hit a go-ahead 2-run homer before Ramirez punctuated the win with a grand slam.

So who are the Cleveland Guardians?

Are they the kind of team that scored one run in the first 19 innings of the year? Or are they the team that responded with ... let me check my notes ... 37 runs and 45 base hits the last three games?!

Over-reaction April is the best isn't it?

No matter, as the youngest team in baseball (and fifth youngest team in the last 30 years) works to find its footing, they sure seem to be settling in nicely. Cleveland spoiled Opening Day in Cincinnati with a 10-5 win over the Reds.

The team's offensive surge has been awfully impressive. They haven't scored at least 10 runs in three consecutive games since 1921.

Tied at 4-4 after eight innings (and after having blown a 4-0 lead), the Guardians needed a spark.

Andres Gimenez hadn't provided much of the team's stellar offense through the first series in Kansas City, but he launched his second career go-ahead homer - both against Cincinnati - to put the team up 6-4 in the top of the ninth.

But Cleveland wasn't done yet. Jose Ramirez, who's 5-year, $125 million contract extension still hasn't been confirmed by the team, destroyed a 96mph heater on the inside corner and deposited it into the right field seats for a game-clinching grand slam.

Sam Henteges struggled a bit with his control in the bottom of the ninth and allowed Tyler Naquin to come around and score thanks to a double and a pair of wild pitches, but the Reds couldn't complete the comeback.

Shane Bieber was quite good in his second start of the year. After not allowing a hit through 5.1 innings, Bieber gave up a couple of tough-luck (but well-struck) doubles and was charged for a third run after departing the game.

Cleveland and Cincinnati are scheduled to wrap up the quick two-game set on Wednesday, but the weather forecast doesn't look promising. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 at Great American Ballpark.

