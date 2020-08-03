Antonetti Updates the Media on Francona's Health, Won't Join the Indians in Cincinnati

The ongoing health issues with Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will keep him away from the team for at least the next two days.

The Tribe is at Great American Ballpark for the first of two games against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night, and then they will come to Cleveland for two games against the Reds on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tribe president Chris Antonetti met with the media on Monday, updating the condition of the Indians manager.

“We should have some more information tomorrow, but he will not be joining us in Cincinnati," Antonetti said.

Antonetti said that Francona is having tests done today at the Cleveland Clinic, and the "gastrointestinal condition" that he is getting checked out for has been bothering him for some time.

“It’s concerning that it makes Tito really uncomfortable," Antonetti said of the condition.

"It’s something we have to navigate and make him feel better. I did have to nudge him and push him towards that end”

Francona missed some time during the spring back in March with the same condition, but until Sunday he had not missed Indians regular season games.

Antonetti would not commit that Francona would be able to return for the Indians two home games this week against the Reds on Wednesday and Thursday.

“I think we want to take it one step at a time, and chart a course from there," Antonetti said.

"The thing we want to prioritize is Tito’s health and well being."

For the time being Sandy Alomar will remain the fill-in manager for the club.

The former Tribe catcher said Monday that he feels the Tribe's offense, which has averaged less than three runs per game, is ready to hopefully get back on track.

“I can’t remember last time our team got off to a good start offensively, last year we struggled, we had big struggles, and slowly we got out of it, but we had 162-game schedule,” Alomar said.



“I feel like we have enough talent to get out of it, we don’t want our pitching to feel the pressure, I feel like they have to just go out and keep executing, pounding the zone, not worrying about what the score is.”