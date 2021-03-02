ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
Search
Are the Indians Guilty of a Cover-Up Regarding Allegations Against Ex-Coach Mickey Callaway?

Are the Indians Guilty of a Cover-Up Regarding Allegations Against Ex-Coach Mickey Callaway?

Author:
Publish date:

Tuesday The Athletic reported that the Indians were very much aware of the misconduct that former pitching coach Mickey Callaway has been accused of, a cover-up that could severely damage the organization.

Callaway has been accused of sending photos as well as asking for nude photos from five women. 

The Mets fired him as manager before the claims came out by The Athletic, but after he was hired by the Los Angeles Angels as their pitching coach he was removed from his position there pending an investigation.

Mets team president Sandy Alderson said Monday that the team should have never hired Callaway.

Indians president Chris Antonetti said on February 4th that the team never got any complaints or had issues with the conduct of Callaway.

“There had never been any complaints against Mickey in his time with us, either to me or to our human resources department or other leaders,” Antonetti stated early in February.

Those words may come back very much to bite the Indians front office, as if found out that Antonetti was covering up the misconduct, the team may be forced to make massive changes at the top. 

Members of the Indians front office including Antonetti, manager Terry Francona and GM Mike Chernoff could find themselves fighting for their jobs.

Francona is reportedly going to speak Tuesday in Goodyear, and there is no question that the Callaway story is going to be approached.

What happens from here is anyone's guess, but it surely isn't a good look for the Indians, and for the rest of Major League Baseball. 

GettyImages-539773176
News

Are the Indians Guilty of a Cover-Up Regarding Allegations Against Ex-Coach Mickey Callaway?

GettyImages-1136937707
News

STO Announces 10 Indians Spring Training Games to be Broadcast Live

GettyImages-1179709053
Opinion

An Early Breakdown of the Indians 2021 Outfield

Shane Bieber
Opinion

A Look at the Cleveland Indians 2021 Starting Pitching Rotation

What Does the Future Hold for 2020 and Beyond for Young Indians Yu Chang and Bobby Bradley
Opinion

A Weight Lifted: The Bobby Bradley Story

Progressive Field
News

Indians Announce Health and Safety Procedures to Allow 30 Percent Capacity of Fans to Be at Progressive Field For Games

Sep 27, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians designated hitter Franmil Reyes (32) celebrates with third basemen Jose Ramirez (11) and first basemen Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Progressive Field.
News

Q & A with "Cleveland Baseball Insider" Indians/SI Writer Zach Shafron

GettyImages-73846795
News

Indians Sign OF Harold Ramirez Off Outright Waivers