Are the Indians Guilty of a Cover-Up Regarding Allegations Against Ex-Coach Mickey Callaway?

Tuesday The Athletic reported that the Indians were very much aware of the misconduct that former pitching coach Mickey Callaway has been accused of, a cover-up that could severely damage the organization.

Callaway has been accused of sending photos as well as asking for nude photos from five women.

The Mets fired him as manager before the claims came out by The Athletic, but after he was hired by the Los Angeles Angels as their pitching coach he was removed from his position there pending an investigation.

Mets team president Sandy Alderson said Monday that the team should have never hired Callaway.

Indians president Chris Antonetti said on February 4th that the team never got any complaints or had issues with the conduct of Callaway.

“There had never been any complaints against Mickey in his time with us, either to me or to our human resources department or other leaders,” Antonetti stated early in February.

Those words may come back very much to bite the Indians front office, as if found out that Antonetti was covering up the misconduct, the team may be forced to make massive changes at the top.

Members of the Indians front office including Antonetti, manager Terry Francona and GM Mike Chernoff could find themselves fighting for their jobs.

Francona is reportedly going to speak Tuesday in Goodyear, and there is no question that the Callaway story is going to be approached.

What happens from here is anyone's guess, but it surely isn't a good look for the Indians, and for the rest of Major League Baseball.