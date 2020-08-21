Are the Indians Ready to Deal Clevinger or Plesac? Or Both?

As rumors go, this one could be total hogwash, or we will see by the end of the month how much validity there is to it.

The rumor comes from MLB Radio, in which both Steve Phillips and Jim Bowden stated on air that the Tribe is going to move both of their pitchers who violated team rules in Chicago a few weeks back, Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac.

As you can see from a lot of the replies no one seems to think that the Tribe would move either or both of these front line pitchers, but some of it has to come down to just how mad the Tribe still is over the incident in the Windy City.

This is going to be one of the most difficult years to trade a player due to the fact that scouts are not allowed to visit alternate sites around the Majors, and you can only check out prospects via tape.

Team President Chris Anonetti was asked about the two pitchers today and when they may return to the roster.

“What next week will be, it’s really hard to predict. We’ll continue to take things a day at a time," Antonetti said.

“Understanding the team’s readiness to welcome them back into their environment is something we would consider.”

Also it's unknown just how the stock of pitchers like Clevinger and Plesac may have dropped due to that Chicago incident.

For now, both pitchers are in Lake County pitching on a regular schedule at the alternate site.

They had to stay in Eastlake for at least 10 days, and the team is going to give prospect Tristan McKenzie a shot in his first Major League start on Saturday at Progressive Field against the Tigers.