Cleveland Baseball Insider

Are the Indians Ready to Deal Clevinger or Plesac? Or Both?

Matt Loede

As rumors go, this one could be total hogwash, or we will see by the end of the month how much validity there is to it. 

The rumor comes from MLB Radio, in which both Steve Phillips and Jim Bowden stated on air that the Tribe is going to move both of their pitchers who violated team rules in Chicago a few weeks back, Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac.

As you can see from a lot of the replies no one seems to think that the Tribe would move either or both of these front line pitchers, but some of it has to come down to just how mad the Tribe still is over the incident in the Windy City.

This is going to be one of the most difficult years to trade a player due to the fact that scouts are not allowed to visit alternate sites around the Majors, and you can only check out prospects via tape.

Team President Chris Anonetti was asked about the two pitchers today and when they may return to the roster.

“What next week will be, it’s really hard to predict. We’ll continue to take things a day at a time," Antonetti said.

“Understanding the team’s readiness to welcome them back into their environment is something we would consider.”

Also it's unknown just how the stock of pitchers like Clevinger and Plesac may have dropped due to that Chicago incident. 

For now, both pitchers are in Lake County pitching on a regular schedule at the alternate site. 

They had to stay in Eastlake for at least 10 days, and the team is going to give prospect Tristan McKenzie a shot in his first Major League start on Saturday at Progressive Field against the Tigers. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Francona to Miss Friday's Game Vs Tigers; Likely the Weekend Series

Indians manager Terry Francona is at the Cleveland Clinic today undergoing a procedure that will keep him away from the team this evening. Team president Chris Antonetti said Friday that the manager likely won't be with the team over the weekend.

Matt Loede

Indians at Pittsburgh Pirates Game Thread #23, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m ET

The Indians will look to continue their three-game winning streak as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in the first of three games on Tuesday night at PNC Park. The Tribe is coming off a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park, and will look to Carlos Carrasco to try and make it four straight on Tuesday.

Matt Loede

Casey Drottar

Game #25 Observations: Little Offense Needed as Shane Bieber Seals Another Indians Win

Shane Bieber again dominated while the Indians won their 6th straight, topping the Pirates for a sweep at PNC Park with a 2-0 win. The team will return home for the Tigers on Friday night at Progressive Field.

Casey Drottar

Indians Prospect Triston McKenzie to Make Pitching Debut Against Tigers Saturday

The Indians and their fans will get a look at one of their top prospects over the weekend, as the team will start pitcher Triston McKenzie on Saturday at Progressive Field against the Detroit Tigers.

Matt Loede

Indians Starter Carlos Carrasco is Having Trouble with His Favorite Pitch

The last two innings have been a struggle for Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, as he's managed just 4.1 innings in each of the last two outings. He is having major command issues, and his favorite pitch is just not as effective as it was earlier in the season, and there's concern that he's not going to get it back sooner than later.

Casey Drottar

Grading the Indians Starters and Relievers 24 Games into the 2020 Season

The Indians pitching has been sensational 24 games into the 2020 season, and thus far the pitching has carried the team as the offense has had some struggles. Today we grade the starters and relievers and look at how each have been doing to this point.

Matt Loede

Civale Shines, Will Help Tribe Throughout Turbulent Season

The Indians got a great outing from pitcher Aaron Civale on Wednesday night as the team won their 5th straight game, beating the Pirates 6-1 in Pittsburgh. The team seems to have come together following their meeting in Detroit on Friday, and despite not having two of their best pitchers in their rotation, the team has come together and played much better with Civale having a couple of great starts to the season.

Zach Shafron

Happy Birthday to Indians Radio Voice Tom Hamilton!

Today is the birthday of Indians radio voice Tom Hamilton, who celebrates 30 years this year in the radio booth of the Indians. "Hammy" has had so many memorable calls over the years, and today turns 66 years young!

Matt Loede

K8nbud

Civale Saves the Bullpen with 6-1 Complete Game Win

Carlos Santana was the hero again on offense, but Aaron Civale went the distance, saving Cleveland in the long run as the Indians won their 5th straight with a 6-1 win over the Pirates in PNC Park.

Alex Hooper

Cincinnati Reds Broadcaster Thom Brennaman Uses Homophobic Slur On-Air, Leaves Broadcast Mid-Game

The broadcast career of Reds television voice Thom Brennaman took an ugly turn on Wednesday night when he used an anti-LGBTQ slur during the Reds first game against the Kansas City Royals in a doubleheader. Brennaman assumed the broadcast was in a commercial break when he uttered the phrase, and in the second game of the doubleheader apologized and gave the call of the game over to Jim Day. He stated in the apology he did not know if he will call another game for the Reds or Fox for what he said.

Matt Loede