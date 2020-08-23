Game #27 Observations: Well, Triston McKenzie Looks Fun

It may have been two years since Indians pitcher Triston McKenzie pitched in a professional baseball game, but the right-handed rookie, making his big-league debut on Saturday, looked like he'd been pitching in the Majors for a decade.

McKenzie, just up from the Tribe's alternate site in Lake County, gave up just one run in six innings and struck out 10, keeping the Detroit Tigers in check long enough for Cleveland's offense to break through in the sixth. Fueled by the young starter, the Tribe slid back into the win column at Progressive Field, 6-1.

The outing was the 23-year-old hurler's first after missing all of 2019 with back and pectoral strains, demonstrating some of the ability that has made him one of the Indians' top prospects since being drafted in the first round in 2015.

The righty limited the Tigers to just two hits -- one being a solo home run by former Tribe prospect Willi Castro -- walking just one. According to Stats for STATS, McKenzie became just the fifth pitcher in the modern era with 10 or more strikeouts and three or fewer baserunners in his debut.

After McKenzie pitched through the sixth, Cleveland loaded the bases for Domingo Santana in the bottom of the inning. Santana cleared the bases with a three-run double, and Roberto Perez added an RBI single later in the inning.

They'd add to the lead in the seventh courtesy of a Carlos Santana sacrifice fly and picked up another run in the eighth on an RBI single by Cesar Hernandez.

Here are more observations from Game No. 27.

Here They Go Again

It had been like 10 minutes since another stud pitcher fell off the Indians' pitching assembly line. Shane Bieber. Aaron Civale. Zach Plesac. James Karinchak. Yawn. They were due.

This time, it was the 2015 MLB draft paying dividends for the Indians, as McKenzie was splendid for all but about 23 seconds of his first big league start.

He relied mostly on a fastball (57 percent of his offerings) that averaged 94.5 mph on Saturday night, but he also mixed in a curveball, changeup and slider, collecting at least one swing-strike with each pitch type. The fastball, in particular, resulted in 11 whiffs and 11 called strikes on almost half (48 percent) of the four-seamers he threw.

As more data is released in the coming days, we'll know more about the characteristics of those pitches, but the heater, particularly early, seemed to have the sort of life that proves confounding for hitters at any velocity.

And while the velocity seemed to settle in around 93-94 for much of the outing, he proved capable of reaching back for a little extra when needed, especially visible on the final pitch he threw, a 96 mph four-seamer past the bat of Castro.

But equally as outstanding for McKenzie was the way he attacked. Young pitchers can come with the notion that they may lose the zone on occasion, but that was never really a major issue for McKenzie in the minors.

The specter of his first Major League outing -- even one without fans in the stands -- didn't bother the young hurler, throwing 70 percent of his 80 pitches for strikes.

Big Inning, Big Response

Adding to McKenzie's impressive night was the righty's fifth inning, which began with a leadoff double by Jeimer Candelario. At the time, the Indians were still trailing by a run, and given the difficulties Cleveland has faced scoring, any added damage by Detroit could blemish an otherwise spectacular outing.

And how did McKenzie respond? He struck out JaCoby Jones on three pitches, caught Christin Stewart looking at a 93 mph heater and got Austin Romine to strikeout on a foul tip on his 95 mph fastball.

Typically, that sort of effort results in talk about moxie or guts or other internal anatomy -- that fine, but you've got to have the stuff to back it up -- but even considering the opponent, McKenzie's ability to emerge from that frame unscathed spoke to his ability to control his emotions and execute.

As for what this means going forward, acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said that is something the organization will need to discuss. But with Plesac and Mike Clevinger still in a weird limbo at the team's alternate site, it certainly wouldn't be [clears throat] awful to see McKenzie build upon his first MLB start.

LOL

Speaking of absurd pitching, Karinchak continues to put together a ridiculous campaign.

The righty tossed a scoreless eighth inning, picking up swinging-strikes on five of the 11 pitches he threw and striking out a pair. Karinchak has now struck out 28 in 14 2/3 innings this year.

He owns an 0.61 ERA and 0.58 FIP.

Oh. OK. Sure.