Baseball Gets an Opening Day, The Korean Baseball Organization is Underway

Matt Loede

Fans in America remain in limbo on when Major League Baseball may start again, but for now, there is an alternative for fans to get their baseball fix.

The Korean Baseball Organization is back, as their season got underway and ESPN was there to televise the league’s first games for fans to get a chance to see live baseball again.

The KBO is unique in its own way, despite it having a lot of remnants of what goes on in Major League Baseball.

SI’s Emma Baccelieri tells Madelyn Burke that the differences between the KBO and MLB are signs for celebration not comparison.

Report : Indians Telling Their Players Prepare for the MLB Season to Start July 1st

A number of start dates have been bantered about for the possible start to a shortened MLB season in 2020, but according to sources there seems to be momentum gaining for a season to begin in home ballparks on July 1st, with a spring training to start on June 10th.

Matt Loede

The Indians May Have Yet Another Reason to Regret Not Trading Francisco Lindor

Things have been quiet as of late regarding Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, but a report on Tuesday from MLB author Keith Law stated that Lindor wanted to go free agency in 2022. The Indians had their chances to move Lindor this past offseason but failed to do it. Now with the latest news that he wants to leave no matter what, the Tribe may regret not moving him.

Casey Drottar

What's the Best Case Scenario For the Indians in Dealing with Francisco Lindor?

Mark Warmuth

Report: Lindor Won't Even Listen to Offers from Indians, Wants to Go Free Agency

Indians all-star shortstop Francisco Lindor is still a few years away from reaching free agency, and while the team has said they would love to keep him, baseball writer Keith Law said on Cleveland radio Tuesday that Lindor wants to go free agency in 2022, and isn't even entertaining offers from the Tribe.

Matt Loede

A Couple MLB Players Who Were Hurt This Spring But Are Ready for the 2020 Season

Tom Verducci talks about a couple players around baseball who would not have been able to start the season if it would have kicked off on time due to injury, but with the season still on hold they have recovered and are ready to go if a season does wind up happening.

Matt Loede

What Cleveland Indians Season Best Represents Their Version of "The Last Dance?"

The ESPN drama "The Last Dance" has taken the sports world by storm, as it retells the story of the 1998 Chicago Bulls. The Cleveland Indians have had their share of memorable and drama filled seasons, and today we take a look at four that could qualify for a mini-series of their own.

Matt Loede

Plenty of Roadblocks Remain For Major League Baseball to Have a Season in 2020

The Major League Baseball season has yet to kickoff, and there's been more than one proposal on the table for the season to get started. Today we look into what roadblocks would stop the league from not only starting but potentially being successful for 2020 with the covid-19 virus still a big part of society today

Matt Loede

2020 Could Be a Complicated Year for Cleveland Indians Prospect Daniel Johnson

Daniel Johnson has been doing whatever he can to get a chance at the Major League level with the Indians since they traded for him from Washington. With everything that is going into the 2020 campaign, it's going to be tough for the youngster to break through for the Tribe, but there are some things he can do to push him towards getting that chance.

Casey Drottar

For Hobby or Profit, Whatever the Case the Baseball Card Industry is Thriving

The internet along with a desire to have a new form of entertainment have helped the baseball card industry despite a game in 2020 not having been played as of yet. Some do it for a hobby, others for a chance to make money, but whatever the case the card industry is booming.

Matt Loede

Depth a Key Reason the Indians Window Remains Open for the Next Few Seasons

The Indians are waiting for the 2020 season to start, and while they are they are still tinkering with the roster and looking to build a roster and team that not only will be good for this season, but one that is built around depth and could be contenders for years to come.

Mark Warmuth

