Fans in America remain in limbo on when Major League Baseball may start again, but for now, there is an alternative for fans to get their baseball fix.

The Korean Baseball Organization is back, as their season got underway and ESPN was there to televise the league’s first games for fans to get a chance to see live baseball again.

The KBO is unique in its own way, despite it having a lot of remnants of what goes on in Major League Baseball.

SI’s Emma Baccelieri tells Madelyn Burke that the differences between the KBO and MLB are signs for celebration not comparison.