Trevor Bauer on MLB Network Radio: 'There's No Roadmap' for Players to Navigate to an Unknown Start Date

T.J. Zuppe

There are certainly far bigger issues to be resolved beyond the inconvenience of uncertainty for Major League Baseball players -- everyone has been impacted in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic -- but the lack of a known start date for the season is among the biggest difficulties for any player attempting to gear up for the 2020 campaign, whenever that might begin.

“It’s like going to Google Maps," current Reds pitcher and ex-Indians starter Trevor Bauer said on MLB Network Radio, "and putting in, ‘I want to go there, give me directions.’ And Google Maps says, ‘Where is there?’ And you’re like, ‘I don’t know.’ There’s no road map. You can’t get to somewhere when you don’t have a destination. It’s a really odd time.”

Odd is one way to describe things.

As Bauer pointed out, even when it's deemed safe to finally begin the season, ramping back up won't be simple.

"At what other point," Bauer said, "are you not sure when your season starts? Even when you end the season, you know it’s mid-February for big league camp, it’s first or second week of March for Minor League camp. 

"You have a start date. You have a schedule. You can plan this out, ‘OK, this month I’m doing strength, this month I’m doing power, this month I’m doing speed. I start throwing December 2,’ or, ‘I start throwing November 1.’ Whatever your routine is, you have an end date. You’re trying to get ready for a date. We don’t have a date. How do you get ready? We don’t have an end point.”

So, how does a big leaguer manage in the meantime? 

Bauer, like the rest of us, is trying to make the most of a situation that has, at the very least, disrupted everyday life.

“In my own head," Bauer explained, "from the time it started and just seeing what was going on, I kind of set an over-under as June 1. I kind of decided to take the time leading up to June 1 as offseason time, basically, and try to go into skill development mode, try to develop my skills, try to become better, a more capable athlete, a more skillful pitcher. 

"Now, knowing where we’re at, man, June 1 seems like I undershot a little bit. It’s probably going to be a little bit later. I don’t know. I’m optimistic that we’re going to get going before that. That’s kind of how I’m looking at it. I have the rest of this month. You have some March and then April, May, so I have 2 1/2 months, which is borderline an offseason. If you play all the way through the World Series, that is your offseason, you know?”

It's reasonable to expect that the 2020 season could look much different than a typical MLB campaign, and the unknown start date plays a major role.

"Sudden" Sam McDowell; A True Indians Hero from Days Gone By

Cleveland Indians pitcher 'Sudden' Sam McDowell was a throwback before his time. Never afraid to go after hitters to defending his Tribe teammates, McDowll was a fan favorite during an era when the Indians never were able to put enough talent on the field to challenge in the American League East for a title.

Mark Warmuth

Opening Day Delay Could Move Tyler Naquin Ahead in Race for the Indians' Final Outfield Roster Spot

The Indians are waiting to see when they will officially take the field for the first time in 2020, but the delay in could help out one injured Indians player that being Tyler Naquin, who is trying to come back from offseason surgery after tearing his right ACL in a September loss in Tampa.

Casey Drottar

Indians to Close Their Spring Complex in Goodyear on Friday

To the best of Chris Antonetti's knowledge, no one in the Indians organization has tested positive for COVID-19. In an effort to maintain that fact, the team has closed their offices in Cleveland and will suspend operations at their Goodyear facility on Friday.

T.J. Zuppe

Lindor's Free Agency Hangs in Balance of Altered Season

If the 2020 MLB season is canceled due to COVID-19, players like Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts may have their free agency delayed. What does that mean for elite players going into their age-29 season?

Alex Hooper

The 10 Worst Free Agent Signings of All-Time for the Cleveland Indians

While the Indians have by no means treated free agency like the shopping spree that teams like the Yankees and Red Sox do, the team actually has been rather active in signing players from other teams since free agency started back in 1976. There's a number of lousy names to forget on this list, so today we give you give that were the worst free agent signings all-time for the Indians.

Matt Loede

Manfred Getting MLB Fans Back Into Ballparks Might Be Baseball's Biggest Challenge in 2020

Baseball fans were just starting to get into the hype of the season when it was announced that MLB along with the other major North American sports are all closed till further notice. Getting the game back on the field quickly and enticing fans to come out might be the game's biggest challenge this season.

Matt Loede

Evaluating Nolan Jones’ First Spring Training with the Cleveland Indians

Casey Drottar

What Statistics Will Francisco Lindor Be Remembered For in Terms of His Tenure with the Indians?

With the notion that Francisco Lindor is likely playing out his final season in Cleveland, the 26-year-old shortstop has already reached a number of milestones with the team. What stats are the most impressive and will be most be recalled for once he's no longer with the franchise?

Mark Warmuth

MLB Commissioner Manfred Speaks Confirming Season Won't Begin April 9, Still Hoping for 162-Game Season

With still more questions than answers about when the 2020 Major League Baseball season may start, Monday MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke at St.Louis Cardinals camp in Jupiter to try and answer questions, but also confirmed that the MLB season will not start on April 9.

Matt Loede

Ken Burns' Epic Nine-Part Series "Baseball" Can Be Streamed on PBS for Free

If you have never taken the time to view Ken Burns' nine-part documentary series "Baseball" on PBS, you are in luck. The station is airing the entire series, which came out in September 1994, for free via streaming devices as well as on their website.

Matt Loede