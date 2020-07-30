Cleveland Baseball Insider
Best Buddies on the Docket to Face Off On Wednesday in Indians-Reds Matchup

Matt Loede

The "Battle of Ohio" hasn't exactly been the most stellar matchup in sports the past few years, as the Indians and Reds play a couple of times a year, but for most it's just another game.

That won't be the case on Wednesday when the Reds travel to Cleveland after the two teams square off at Great American Ball Park in Cincy. 

The Wednesday affair could potentially take on special meaning for a couple pitchers, as right now as it stands the game will feature a matchup of two best friends on the mounds for their respective teams.

Former Indian and now Reds hurler Trevor Bauer for Cincinnati, and Indians number two starter Mike Clevinger. 

The two best friends forged a close relationship during their time with the Indians, but this will be the first time they meet on the mound facing each other.

The two pitchers spent plenty of time together when they were both with the Indians, and even during the offseason there's been videos of the two hanging out. 

Clevinger along with Indians outfielder Oscar Mercado took part in Bauer's wiffle ball game for charity that was played back in March in Arizona.

Bauer had a tough time following the trade to the Reds last July, as in Cincinnati he went just 2-5 with a 6.39 ERA in 10 starts.

The former Indians pitcher started the third game of the season for the Reds, and in that game he earned a no-decision in a Reds 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

In the game Bauer went 6.1 innings, allowing a run on two hits with a walk and 13 strikeouts, throwing 105 pitches.

Clevinger started the Indians second game, also earning a no-decision in the Tribe's 3-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals in 10 innings.

The Indians number two starter got off to a tough start in the affair, allowing two first inning homers, but from there he settled in, and went seven innings.

He wound up allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts in throwing 90 pitches. 

It should be a fun, competitive battle between the two if it does hold up that they face each other Wednesday. 

There will undoubtedly be plenty of words exchanged between the two friends and maybe even some gesturing once the game begins. 

It's going to be must-see TV for sure Wednesday at Progressive Field. 

 

Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and White Sox are set for battle in game three of their set at Progressive Field. Join us all evening long in our first 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Will the Indians Bullpen Ruin the Efforts Of the Team's Stellar Starting Staff?

The Indians bullpen has thrown pretty well for the most part in the first six games, but Wednesday night following a very good start from Zach Plesac, the pen allowed four runs in the ninth inning in the White Sox 4-0 win over the Indians. Should fans be concerned about the pen and is it going to hinder the pitching staff the whole year?

Zach Shafron

Could an Old Foe Be a Welcome Addition to Help the Indians Catcher Dilemma?

The Indians have an issue with the catcher spot just six games into the shortened 2020 season. Starter Roberto Perez is on the injured list with a sore right shoulder that could hinder him for quite awhile. The team dealt in December for light hitting Sandy Leon and Beau Taylor, a veteran, is now the backup. With that there's one player who was just released who could potentially help the Indians in that position - Jonathan Lucroy.

Matt Loede

Hand Can't Hold Sox Down in the 9th, Chicago Wins Finale of Series 4-0 Over Indians

The Indians were looking to get to 5-1 on the season, but White Sox starter Lucas Giolito held the Tribe in check not allowing a run over six innings, and Indians closer Brad Hand allowed four runs in the 9th to break open a scoreless game as Chicago escaped Cleveland with a 4-0 win over the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Indians Place C Roberto Perez on Injured List with Strained Right Shoulder

Wednesday the Indians announced they've placed gold glove catcher Roberto Perez on the 10-day injured list with a strained right throwing shoulder. With Perez down the catching duties will go to former Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon as well as veteran Beau Taylor, who was recalled from Lake County on Tuesday evening.

Matt Loede

Plutko's Versatility and Willingness Provides Indians with a Major Lift

Indians pitcher Adam Plutko followed in the footsteps of his fellow starters on Tuesday in game two of the Tribe's doubleheader against the White Sox, throwing six solid innings. Plutko again showed that he can make the quick transition from the pen to a starting role, something that can only help the Indians down the road in this 60-game season.

Matt Loede

Game #5 Observations: Indians Gain Sweep of Sox in Doubleheader as Plutko Shuts Down Chicago in 5-3 Win

Led by three runs in the first inning (two on a Carlos Santana HR) and a solid outing from Adam Plutko the Indians improved to 4-1 on the young season as they top the Chicago White Sox in game two of the double header at Progressive Field with a 5-3 win. The Indians starters have all at least gone six innings thus far in all five starts, allowing two runs or less.

Matt Loede

Indians Bring Up Catcher Beau Taylor, Send Daniel Johnson to Lake County, DFA Hoyt

The Indians were busy in between Tuesday's traditional doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, as the team sent outfielder Daniel Johnson to the team's alternate training site in Lake County, bringing up catcher Beau Taylor, and also the team DFA'd reliever James Hoyt.

Matt Loede

Game #4 Observations: Civale Solid, Lindor and Zimmer HR's Lead Indians to 4-3 Win Over White Sox in Game One of Doubleheader

Helped by the pitching of starter Aaron Civale the Indians overcame the White Sox 4-3 at Progressive Field Tuesday afternoon in game one of a traditional doubleheader. Bradley Zimmer and Francisco Lindor homered for the Indians, who improved to 3-1 with the win. Civale struck out a career-high nine Sox in the win.

Matt Loede

Despite Trades, Indians Starting Rotation Remains One of Baseball's Best

The Indians dealt away two of their better starters over last July and December, but that has not stopped them from having what many consider to be one of, if not the best starting five in terms of rotation in the American League Central. Just how far can this rotation take this team not only this year but in years to come?

Zach Shafron