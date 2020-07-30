Best Buddies on the Docket to Face Off On Wednesday in Indians-Reds Matchup

The "Battle of Ohio" hasn't exactly been the most stellar matchup in sports the past few years, as the Indians and Reds play a couple of times a year, but for most it's just another game.

That won't be the case on Wednesday when the Reds travel to Cleveland after the two teams square off at Great American Ball Park in Cincy.

The Wednesday affair could potentially take on special meaning for a couple pitchers, as right now as it stands the game will feature a matchup of two best friends on the mounds for their respective teams.

Former Indian and now Reds hurler Trevor Bauer for Cincinnati, and Indians number two starter Mike Clevinger.

The two best friends forged a close relationship during their time with the Indians, but this will be the first time they meet on the mound facing each other.

The two pitchers spent plenty of time together when they were both with the Indians, and even during the offseason there's been videos of the two hanging out.

Clevinger along with Indians outfielder Oscar Mercado took part in Bauer's wiffle ball game for charity that was played back in March in Arizona.

Bauer had a tough time following the trade to the Reds last July, as in Cincinnati he went just 2-5 with a 6.39 ERA in 10 starts.

The former Indians pitcher started the third game of the season for the Reds, and in that game he earned a no-decision in a Reds 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

In the game Bauer went 6.1 innings, allowing a run on two hits with a walk and 13 strikeouts, throwing 105 pitches.

Clevinger started the Indians second game, also earning a no-decision in the Tribe's 3-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals in 10 innings.

The Indians number two starter got off to a tough start in the affair, allowing two first inning homers, but from there he settled in, and went seven innings.

He wound up allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts in throwing 90 pitches.

It should be a fun, competitive battle between the two if it does hold up that they face each other Wednesday.

There will undoubtedly be plenty of words exchanged between the two friends and maybe even some gesturing once the game begins.

It's going to be must-see TV for sure Wednesday at Progressive Field.