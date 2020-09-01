On a day when the Indians pulled off one of their biggest deals in team history, the story line for their matchup in Kansas City was basically the same as it's been all season.

Score a run - hope pitching can do the rest.

It almost worked to perfection, as Shane Bieber's cutter was unhittable for six innings, and the pen nearly finished it, but failed in the end as the Royals scrappy bunch beat the Tribe 2-1 at Kauffman Stadium.

The loss is the second straight for the Tribe after a 10-game road winning streak, and the team now sits at 21-14, a game back of the White Sox in the AL Central with 25 games left to play.

Here's a few observations from the Monday night setback to the Royals in the first of three.

Can't Blame Shane

Shane Bieber appears to be getting even better as the season goes along, and now the undisputed leader of the pitching staff with the departure of Mike Clevinger, Bieber was spot on Monday night.

He allowed one hit and struck out nine over six innings, but had four walks and ended up throwing 105 pitches which is why Sandy Alomar and the coaching staff sat him with three innings left.

It's tough to waste a great outing like what Bieber put up, but that's been the case a few times this year, and the offense is squarely at blame for yet another night in which they just could not produce.

Bieber is running away with the AL Cy Young at this point, striking out at least eight in each outing, and lowering his ERA to 1.20.

There's no doubt the Indians have to feel great about having him at a high level for the playoffs, but unless that offense gets going, he may need to pitch nine innings of shutout ball to get a win.

The "O" Still Searching

With as much talent we've seen in days past with this offense, scoring one run on six hits is just not acceptable, but that's where this team has stood on a number of nights thus far in 2020.

The one through five is clearly the guys that have to carry this team, and while they did produce the only run, all in all they went a combined 6-for-19 with a walk and three K's in the loss.

Terry Francona preached a number of times that the track record of guys like Carlos Santana (.212), Francisco Lindor (.266) and Jose Ramirez (.248) is such that they will eventually hit.

Problem is they are running out of time, and until one or two of either these players or others on the squad get hot, it's not going to be easy to watch this offense scratch and claw just to get a single run each night.

New Indian Josh Naylor did get a chance at the plate in Monday's loss as a pinch hitter, and grounded out to second in the ninth inning hitting for Josh Luplow.

Naylor, as reported on Monday, is expected to be the left fielder likely starting Tuesday night, for the rest of 2020.

Welcome Back Plesac

The Indians need a starter for Tuesday evening, and will turn to Zach Plesasc as he makes his return to the team from the alternate training site in Lake County.

Plesac oddly enough takes the spot of the teammate that he was with when he violated team rules in Mike Clevinger, who was shipped Monday to San Diego.

This season Plesac was off to an excellent start going 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA.

The club will have to make a roster move to bring back Plesac, and most expect it to be designating catcher Sandy Leon after Monday's trade which netted the Indians Padres catcher Austin Hedges.

Like with Clevinger, there's no limit on pitch count on Plesac as he was on a regular throwing routine in Lake County, so it will be interesting to see if he can pick up where he left off before the situation in early August in Chicago.

Plesac was the winning pitch the day that he broke team rules by leaving the team hotel and being out past curfew, but at this point the Indians are willing to forgive and forget and move on for the sake of the team.

Let's see if there are some early jitters by Plesac, as in Clevinger's last start Wednesday against Minnesota he gave up a homer on the game's third pitch to Max Kepler, and another run in the second before settling in and pitching well.