Bieber Struggles Early, Tigers Top Indians in 2021 Opener 3-2

Last year in the Indians season opener at home against the Kansas City Royals, Shane Bieber dominated, striking out 16 Royals in six innings of work and getting enough offense to get a 2-0 win.

Fast forward nine months later and Bieber was the Indians opening day starter yet again, but this time in Comerica Park in Detroit the results were different.

Bieber seemed to have command issues in the rare April snow and cold in Motown, and with it came a 3-2 loss to the Tigers.

The loss means the Indians are 61-60 on opening day in their history.

The club will get an off day on Friday before playing back-to-back on Saturday and then Easter Sunday, both at 1:10pm.

The team is then back home for the opener against the same KC Royals from a season ago that Bieber dominated, with a first pitch set for 4:10pm.

Here are some early season takeaways from Thursday's affair in Detroit.

Bieber's Control

By most accounts the outing for Indians reigning Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber were pretty good on Thursday.

He made a bad mistake up on Miguel Cabrera in the first inning to make it 2-0 Tigers, and then threw too many pitches in the first three innings, driving up his pitch count so he only could go six innings.

He did strikeout 12 Tigers with three walks, but in the end only allowed three runs and it gave the Indians a chance to win.

Bieber threw 95 pitches in loss, and while again an opening day loss to any team is a bit of a letdown, there is no reason to get into panic mode over Thursday's setback in Comerica.

The "O"

Matthew Boyd, who the Indians have hit in the past, seemed to step it up a notch Thursday for the opener, and was effective in shutting down the Indians somewhat bizarre one through nine.

Jordan Lupow got the start in center and was the leadoff hitter, going 0-for-3. The other move that had fans scratching their heads was playing Yu Chang at first base.

It had seemed like Jake Bauers, who did come in later in the game for Chang, should have been the first base starter.

You get the sense no matter who is pitching or what team it is, the Indians early in the season at the plate are going to struggle.

Overall the team managed just five hits, two runs (both in the 9th on a Roberto Perez homer).

The offense will look to get back on track Saturday afternoon.

Gonna Take Some Tinkering

Something that you have to watch for early in the return back to the field for the Indians is how Terry Francona and the coaching staff plays these guys in certain situations.

There are going to be more than enough chances for the guys to get out there and play some, and it'll be on the coaches to put the best players in the best situations to win.

Luplow leading off was an interesting choice on Thursday, and as we spoke about in the point above, Chang getting the start at first base was not something we thought we would see, but again the coaches have their reasons.

After the off-day on Friday, the team will be back at it in Detroit, and with the Tigers throwing out righty Julio Teheran, we should get a chance to see the lineup as it normally would be put out there for a game.