Billy Hamilton Scores On Wild Play which Includes Indians Misplays

Tuesday night duringt the critical game three of the four-game set between the top two teams in the AL Central, the Indians and White Sox, Chicago outfielder Billy Hamilton pulled off quite a play to net the team three runs.

The play was a gap shot to right-center, already scoring a pair of runs easy as Jake Lamb and Zack Collins came racing around to knot the game up at two.

What the Tribe didn't see coming was Hamilton, who they had in their own camp this spring, racing around third and once seeing the ball trickle away from catcher Austin Hedges, head towards home.

As you'll see in the video below, Hamilton scored, and the Sox with it took a 3-2 edge in the 2nd inning.

Hamilton came into the game Tuesday hitting in the 9-hole for the Sox, carrying a .230 batting average with two homers and 8 RBI.

He was on the Indians spring training roster until he was told by skipper Tito Francona on March 11th that he was being released.

The White Sox picked up Hamilton for outfield depth as well as speed (he can still chug the bases despite being 30), and Tuesday night it paid off in a big way for the club at Progressive Field.