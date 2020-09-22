Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Breaking Down the Indians’ Updated Taxi Squad and Fall Instructional Roster

Casey Drottar

With MLB playoffs right around the corner, clubs are working to finalize two different rosters.

The first is an updated 12-man taxi squad. This group of players will be confined within the postseason bubble along with those on the active roster, ready to step in should a rash of injuries occur in October.

The Cleveland Indians assembled their final group Monday. The players included will remain in Lake County until Wednesday before heading to Progressive Field the following day.

Not all of those left off the list will be sent home, though.

Cleveland has begun tabbing prospects to head to Phoenix for fall instructional programs. 50 players will take part in a month-long session, which involves playing games against other big league clubs.

With that out of the way, let’s take a look at who the Indians included on their taxi squad, and who they’ll be sending to Arizona for additional work this fall.

Taxi Squad

Pitchers (6) -- LHP Logan Allen, RHP Adam Cimber, LHP Sam Hentges, RHP Dominic Leone, LHP Scott Moss, LHP Kyle Nelson

Cleveland will certainly have plenty of lefties on the table if its bullpen gets bitten by the injury bug. Of the six pitchers included in the squad, only two aren’t southpaws.

Both righties -- Cimber and Leone -- spent much of this season with the Indians. However, each displayed enough inconsistency to ensure neither was included on the active roster. Whether the team would confidently tab Cimber or Leone in a pinch is something worth keeping an eye on this postseason.

Indians Manager Terry Francona Won't Be Back for the White Sox Series

As for the lefty brigade, only Allen logged noteworthy time on the mound this summer (7.2 IP). Nelson made his rookie debut on September 10, and was promptly optioned after getting tagged for three hits and four earned runs in his lone appearance.

The most intriguing option of this entire group is Hentges.

Ranked as Cleveland’s No. 28 prospect by MLB Pipeline, he boasts a fastball which reaches 96 mph on the radar, as well as an above average curve.

Though odds don’t favor him getting the call over vets like Allen, Cimber or Leone, Hentges at least has an enticing enough arsenal to keep his name in the mix.

Position Players (6) - OF Jake Bauers, SS Ernie Clement, OF Daniel Johnson, OF Domingo Santana, C Beau Taylor, OF Bradley Zimmer

Cleveland is certainly staying on-brand, bringing as many outfielders as possible into the postseason bubble.

Theoretically, the Indians shouldn’t suffer so many outfield injuries that a call to the taxi squad becomes necessary. If that takes place, though, Zimmer (20 games) and Santana (24 games) likely sit at the top of the list due to the amount of playing time each logged with Cleveland this season.

The most surprising inclusion with this list is Bauers.

As noted a couple weeks ago, we haven’t heard his name even once this summer despite Cleveland constantly rotating its outfield. Knowing that, Bauers being omitted wouldn’t have been surprising.

His veteran status may have helped the cause, and one would imagine the team ranks him higher than Johnson, considering the rookie only made a five-game cameo this season.

Finally, in a perfect world, Cleveland doesn’t lose Roberto Pérez, Sandy León and Austin Hedges to injury in the playoffs. Still, fear of such scenario taking place seems to explain why Taylor will be the fourth Indians catcher included in the postseason bubble.

Fall Instructionals

Below is a look at some of the prospects Cleveland is sending to Arizona on October 5. The list is not yet final, and has been populating throughout the day.

Right off the bat, you can see the Tribe included Gabriel Arias, Joey Cantillo and Owen Miller, the three prospects acquired in last month’s Mike Clevinger trade. This shouldn’t be terribly surprising, as the team is likely eager to get an extended look at its new additions.

Analyzing Potential Playoff Opponents for the Indians in 2020 

Cleveland also made sure to include some of the other top players from its farm system. Nolan Jones (No. 1), Tyler Freeman (No. 2), Bo Naylor (No. 3), George Valera (No. 4) and Aaron Bracho (No. 8) are all included among MLB Pipeline’s list of the Indians’ top 10 prospects.

Of course, there are some notable names missing here, as well. Though they may eventually be added when the list is finalized, neither Bobby Bradley nor Brayan Rocchio have been tabbed just yet.

Bradley was a part of Cleveland’s initial off-site team, so his not being included would be quite a head-scratcher. 

The hard-hitting first baseman has one major issue to work on -- his strikeout rate -- before seemingly being ready for another crack at the bigs. 

With Carlos Santana’s 2021 option almost certain to be declined, one would think the Indians want Bradley getting as much work as possible before next spring.

As for Rocchio, the team’s No. 7 ranked prospect is currently absent on the instructionals list after failing to make the off-site group earlier this summer.

Sure, the Tribe has numerous shortstop prospects to work with, including Freeman and Arias. Still, for someone ranked so highly within Cleveland’s system, it’s a bit surprising to see him still absent here after he was away from the team all summer long.

As noted, though, this specific list is still updating, so both Bradley and Rocchio could find themselves in Arizona after all. In the end, they may become nothing more than curiously late submissions.

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI and follow Casey Drottar on Twitter @CDrottar19

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Orioles 1B Trey Mancini Wraps Up Six Months of Chemo for Cancer Treatment, Teammates Send Him a Heartwarming Gift

It's been a tough season for Oriole first baseman Trey Mancini. He hasn't played in a single game after being diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. The 28-year-old reached a milestone Monday, completing six months of chemo treatments to try and combat the disease. His Oriole teammates also sent him a special gift to show they are in full support of his battle.

Matt Loede

Game #54 Observations: Indians Begin Final Week of Regular Season with 7-4 Win Over White Sox

The Indians kicked off their final week of the 2020 regular season with a four-game set at home against the AL Central leading Chicago White Sox. Led by two huge homers by Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana and a good outing by Aaron Civale, the Tribe took home a big 7-4 win to start their series with a big "W."

Matt Loede

How the Indians Rank This Week in Various Sites "Power Rankings"

As the Tribe is back at home for their final games of the season at Progressive Field, the team is looking ahead this week to clinching a playoff spot and figuring out who they will play in the postseason. A number of sites have released their "power rankings," and we take a look today at where the Indians line up.

Matt Loede

Indians Manager Terry Francona Won't Be Back for the White Sox Series

It's been a long season for Indians manager Terry Francona, as he's already missed more games than he's managed due to ongoing health issues. The manager won't be back this week for the team's four-game set against the White Sox at Progressive Field, and there's no word if he'll return for the final three-game set this weekend against the Pirates.

Matt Loede

How Will the Indians Spend the Final Week of the Regular Season Setting Up Their Playoff Roster?

With seven games remaining in the regular season the Indians still have plenty to do, with first setting up their pitching rotation for the playoffs, as well as knowing what players will be part of the playoff roster.

Mark Warmuth

Analyzing Potential Playoff Opponents for the Indians

The Indians enter the final week of the regular season right now owning the seventh-seed in the American League. If the season ended today they would take on the Chicago White Sox in round one, but there's also a chance with a stumble this week they could take on the number-one seeded Rays. Today we take a look at both of those teams.

Zach Shafron

The Indians’ Lineup is Suffering From a Franmil Reyes Power Outage

Indians power hitter Franmil Reyes hasn't been hitting those long homers that he's been known for in his time in Cleveland, and the Tribe could really use him to get back to the form from earlier this season, and hopefully with the team getting set for the playoffs he can find that power once again.

Casey Drottar

Pitching Matchups for the Indians Four-Game Series Against the White Sox at Progressive Field

The Indians final homestand begins on Monday night at Progressive Field, as they will play seven games, the first four against the Chicago White Sox. Check out what the pitching matchups look like as of now for the four-game set which kicks off at 6:10pm on Monday night.

Matt Loede

Carlos Santana's Poor Season Carrying Over to the Rest of the Indians Everyday Lineup

The top five in the Indians order simply isn't producing for the Tribe to have had a successful season on offense. At points during the season each player in that top five has gone through a good stretch, with the exception of one, that being veteran Indians first basemen Carlos Santana. It's been a bad year for Santana, who leads the AL in walks at 43, but is hitting just .190.

Mark Warmuth

by

Indiansfanforever

Game #53 Observations: Carrasco's Strong Afternoon Leads Indians to 7-4 Win Over Tigers

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco went seven strong innings, allowing one hit and striking out 11, and Jose Ramirez hit a pair of homers with four RBI as the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park by a final of 7-4. The win ends the season series with the Tribe winning seven of 10 matchups with the Tigers.

Matt Loede