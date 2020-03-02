Carrasco and Civale Both on Track to Start This Week for the Indians

After a long weekend in which the Cleveland Indians played four games, three against the Oakland A’s and one against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team will go with some unknowns on the mound for Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

Starting with Eli Morgan.

Don’t worry if you are not well versed in what Morgan has or has yet to do in the big leagues, the 23-year-old spent most of 2019 with the AA Akron Rubberducks, going 6-4 with a 3.79 ERA.

The reason Morgan is on the mound today against Texas is simply to give the other arms a break, but with that break comes some welcome news in terms of injuries to the starting rotation.

As reported by Zack Meisel of The Athletic on Sunday, the Indians will get a look at starter Carlos Carrasco on Tuesday, and fellow starter Aaron Civale on Wednesday.

Carrasco will pitch in Goodyear in a game against the Los Angeles Angels, while Civale will throw on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road.

The two have been working their way back from injury for the last few weeks, but have both been cleared and should be ready to go for at least 1-2 innings.

Carrasco suffered a hip injury early in camp that had fans and the team worried, but it turned out to just be a mild hip flexor strain in his right leg.

CIvale has been dealing with a sore groin, also thought to be minor.

Both pitchers are expected to be in the Indians opening day rotation at this point if healthy, as Carrasco likely will be in the two or three slot, while Civale could be in the fourth or fifth position.

Either way, their comeback to the big league roster is good news, and the team can only be better with both coming back to the club.