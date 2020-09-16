Chicago Radio Talker Fired After ‘Degrading and Humiliating’ Tweet About ESPN’s Maria Taylor

When it comes to making outlandish statements in 2020, it would be a wise decision to think before you speak, tweet, or somehow make a declaration about an opinion that you may have.

Tuesday a often controversial sports talk show host from Chicago, Dan McNeil, was canned by radio company Enetercom after he decided it was a good move to make a statement about ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor and her choice of wardrobe in the NFL Monday night lid lifter between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.

McNeil was fired about 14 hours after making the statement, in which he compared Taylor’s “Monday Night Football” outfit to that of a porn star.

In a word - dumb.

ESPN Maria Taylor's outfit for the MNF game between the Steelers and Giants was compared to that of a "porn star" by Chicago sports talk host Dan McNeil.

As you can see from the pic, maybe the outfit does cross the line in the opinion of some, but to many it's just a normal outfit for a young lady looking to establish herself and do her job.

Indians Pitcher Triston McKenzie Making Waves in First Few MLB Starts

McNeil was fired by by Entercom, and the companies regional president Rachel Williamson made the announcement that

Rachel Williamson, Entercom Communications regional president, announced McNeil’s exit in a Tuesday memo to WSCR staff.

The memo said what everyone who has ever had the power of a live microphone should already know - choose your words and choose them wisely.

Williamson said that McNeil's tweet was "unacceptable,” and she even offered an apology “to all who were offended by Dan’s words, especially Maria.”

McNeil's trouble took place when he went on Twitter during the Steelers 26-16 win and put up a photo of Taylor reporting from the early Monday night game.

His words hit hard - as he stated: “NFL sideline reporter or a host for the AVN annual awards presentation?”

The tweet stayed up for about half an hour, more than enough time for it to be copied and screen shot what seemed to about a million times.

By the time McNeil hit the "delete" button, it was likely too late, and his fate with Entercom was sealed.

Rightfully so.

Taylor sent out one powerful response to McNeil, more or less cracking back saying to make sure to tune in while she is a part of the ESPN "NBA Countdown" crew.

Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me...please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I’ll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in!

The 59-year-old McNeil had been co-hosting the afternoon show on "The Score" along with Danny Parkins, who went solo today after the announcement about McNeil's future was made.

McNeil was a staple at the station, having been there in some regard since he was part of the sports format launch way back 28 years ago in 1992.

Justin Timberlake Wants to Bring a MLB Franchise Eventually to Nashville

For now, McNeil did not respond to requests for an interview, but at some point one wold think whoever represents the talker will find a way to schedule a platform for him to defend himself.

At the end of the day though, he talked his way out of a job that many would sacrifice a lot to have - all due to the fact he didn't do the one massive thing that has hurt many before him in the world of social media - think before you tweet.

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Matt Loede, follow him on Twitter @MattLoede. Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI