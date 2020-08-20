Cincinnati Reds Broadcaster Thom Brennaman Uses Homophobic Slur On-Air, Leaves Broadcast Mid-Game

For Reds play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman, his career behind a microphone for the team and for Fox may be over.

The 56-year-old longtime voice of the Reds was caught on a hot mic using an anti-LGBTQ slur during Wednesday's Reds doubleheader vs. the Royals.

The tweet using the slur speaks for itself for Brennaman, who also calls games on Sunday's in the fall for the NFL on Fox.

The slur as you can hear was used prior to a promo for the Reds pregame show as the broadcast returned from a commercial break in the 7th inning of game one of the doubleheader.

Brennaman gave the broadcast over to Jim Day after he gave an on-air apology in which he stated he realized he may have called his last Reds game as well as his last game for Fox NFL due to the incident.

“I made a comment earlier tonight that, I guess, went out over the air, that I am deeply ashamed of. If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart, I am so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith,” he said before stopping to make a home run call for the Reds’ Nick Castellanos.

“I don’t know if I’ll be putting on this headset again. I don’t know if it’s going to be for the Reds. I don’t know if it’s going to be for my bosses at Fox. I want to apologize for the people that sign my paycheck — for the Reds, for FOX Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody I’ve offended tonight.

"I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am, it never has been. I’d like to think that I have some people that could back that up. I am very, very sorry and I beg for your forgiveness.”

Following the two games, Reds pitcher Amir Garrett took to twitter to apologize to the LGBTQ community for the words that Brennaman spoke earlier in the night.