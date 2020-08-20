Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Cincinnati Reds Broadcaster Thom Brennaman Uses Homophobic Slur On-Air, Leaves Broadcast Mid-Game

Matt Loede

For Reds play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman, his career behind a microphone for the team and for Fox may be over.

The 56-year-old longtime voice of the Reds was caught on a hot mic using an anti-LGBTQ slur during Wednesday's Reds doubleheader vs. the Royals.

The tweet using the slur speaks for itself for Brennaman, who also calls games on Sunday's in the fall for the NFL on Fox.

The slur as you can hear was used prior to a promo for the Reds pregame show as the broadcast returned from a commercial break in the 7th inning of game one of the doubleheader.

Brennaman gave the broadcast over to Jim Day after he gave an on-air apology in which he stated he realized he may have called his last Reds game as well as his last game for Fox NFL due to the incident.

“I made a comment earlier tonight that, I guess, went out over the air, that I am deeply ashamed of. If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart, I am so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith,” he said before stopping to make a home run call for the Reds’ Nick Castellanos. 

“I don’t know if I’ll be putting on this headset again. I don’t know if it’s going to be for the Reds. I don’t know if it’s going to be for my bosses at Fox. I want to apologize for the people that sign my paycheck — for the Reds, for FOX Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody I’ve offended tonight. 

"I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am, it never has been. I’d like to think that I have some people that could back that up. I am very, very sorry and I beg for your forgiveness.”

Following the two games, Reds pitcher Amir Garrett took to twitter to apologize to the LGBTQ community for the words that Brennaman spoke earlier in the night.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians at Pittsburgh Pirates Game Thread #23, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m ET

The Indians will look to continue their three-game winning streak as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in the first of three games on Tuesday night at PNC Park. The Tribe is coming off a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park, and will look to Carlos Carrasco to try and make it four straight on Tuesday.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Happy Birthday to Indians Radio Voice Tom Hamilton!

Today is the birthday of Indians radio voice Tom Hamilton, who celebrates 30 years this year in the radio booth of the Indians. "Hammy" has had so many memorable calls over the years, and today turns 66 years young!

Matt Loede

by

K8nbud

Civale Saves the Bullpen with 6-1 Complete Game Win

Carlos Santana was the hero again on offense, but Aaron Civale went the distance, saving Cleveland in the long run as the Indians won their 5th straight with a 6-1 win over the Pirates in PNC Park.

Alex Hooper

Baseball's "Unwritten Rules" Are Trash, Let's Be Rid of Them Already

A debate among fans in Major League Baseball is raging on after Padres slugger Fernando Tatis hit a grand slam against the Rangers on a 3-0 pitch with the team up seven runs on Monday night. There's many that think one of baseball's "unwritten rules" is that you never swing at a 3-0 pitch with a huge lead. These rules should be thrown out with the trash - let the players play, and hit, no matter the circumstances.

Matt Loede

Santana's 10th Inning Blast Lifts Indians to 6-3 Win Over Pirates to Move to 14-9

The Indians had to go one extra inning on Tuesday night in PNC Park to take down the 4-15 Pirates, but they had enough as Carlos Santana hit a three-run moonshot to lead the Indians to their fourth straight win with a 6-3 victory to move to 14-9 on the season.

Matt Loede

Francona to Miss Series in Pittsburgh, Indians Announce Roster Moves

Indians manager Terry Francona will have a procedure this week that will keep him away from the team as they play the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Francona missed eight games just two weeks ago with a "gastrointestinal condition" that has forced him to have a number of procedures over the last few months. The team also recalled catcher Roberto Perez and outfielder Greg Allen as catcher Sandy Leon is away from the team dealing with a family situation.

Matt Loede

Indians Slugger Franmil Reyes is Finally Catching Up with the Fastball

It's taken a few weeks, but Indians slugger Franmil Reyes is starting to get hot, as he's hitting over .300 and with a great weekend in Detroit he's got five homers, and each seems to be louder and longer than the one before it.

Casey Drottar

Third Straight Game for the Reds Postponed Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Major League Baseball continues to have issues when it comes to having to cancel games due to concerns over the covid-19 virus. Tuesday the the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals was postponed as the league says they would like time for "additional testing" and for overall covid-19 caution. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Matt Loede

How Long Can the Indians Afford to Be Patient with Closer Brad Hand?

Indians closer Brad Hand has already had a very interesting season, and many Indians fans think the team should give the ball in the 9th inning of leads to James Karinchak. Hand has been successful in his last few outings in save situations, and while he's still giving up base runners and hits, the team will have to decide how patient they are going to be with the 30-year-old lefty.

Mark Warmuth

Can the Indians Finally Move On in the Clevinger and Plesac Saga?

The Indians 2020 season was thrown for a loop after the incidents involving pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac. Since the moment the two were removed from the team there's been plenty of questions about what the team should do in eventually bringing them back, or even if the team should move them. Now winners of three straight the Indians are back in a groove, and there's more to think about when it comes to the two starters away from the club.

Mark Warmuth