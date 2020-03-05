The Cleveland Indians got a good start from pitcher Aaron Civale, and a three-run homer from Francisco Lindor as they topped the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 at Salt River Fields on Wednesday.

Six Indians pitchers threw in the win, starting with Civale who made his first start of the spring, and he was solid going a pair of innings not allowing a hit with one walk and three strikeouts.

Lindor’s homer came in the third inning after the Indians had a 1-0 lead in the first, his second homer of the season.

The Tribe will be back on the diamond on Thursday as they will play the San Francisco Giants on the road at 3:05pm EST.

Zach Plesac will go for the Indians in the spring affair.

Here’s some tidbits from Wednesday’s win over the Diamondbacks to improve to 4-9.

On the Mound: Civale was very good in his first spring outing, looking sharp and not missing a beat as he went two scoreless innings.

The Tribe second-year pitcher walked one and struck out three in the win. It appears he should be good to go as the team’s fourth or fifth starter along with Plesac and possibly Adam Plutko in the mix.

Adam Cimber allowed a pair of runs as he was back on the mound after suffering from tightness in his side.

Cimber allowed two runs on a sac fly and a fielder’s choice. He gave up a pair of hits as well as a strikeout.

The final five relievers for the Indians all threw scoreless innings, Nick Wittgren, James Hoyt, Phil Maton, Anthony Gose and Logan Allen.

Allen went two innings for the Indians, striking out three. On the day the team as a while struck out 13 Arizona batters.

At the Plate: The tone was set in the first with Mike Freeman starting the offensive display with a triple, then scoring on a sac fly by Delino DeShields.

The big hit of the game came in the third when Lindor smashed his second homer of the season. The three-run shot means that the shortstop has now hit in seven straight spring affairs.

Lindor is hitting .429 in the seven-game stretch where he’s hit safely.

Utility man Christian Arroyo who played third base and hit last, was the only Indian to record more than one hit, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.

It was a tough day for outfielder Jake Bauers who continues to try and win a job with the team, as he went 0-for-4 and struck out four times.

Bauers is hitting .182 this spring.

The Indians put up six runs on seven hits with seven walks and three strikeouts.

Up Next: The Tribe on Thursday will go with Zach Plesac as the team travels to take on the San Francisco Giants in Scottsdale. Drew Smyly will go for the Giants in the 3:05pm EST matchup.