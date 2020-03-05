Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

ST Game #13: Civale Goes Two Scoreless, Lindor Hits HR as Indians Top Diamondbacks 6-2

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians got a good start from pitcher Aaron Civale, and a three-run homer from Francisco Lindor as they topped the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 at Salt River Fields on Wednesday.

Six Indians pitchers threw in the win, starting with Civale who made his first start of the spring, and he was solid going a pair of innings not allowing a hit with one walk and three strikeouts.

Lindor’s homer came in the third inning after the Indians had a 1-0 lead in the first, his second homer of the season.

The Tribe will be back on the diamond on Thursday as they will play the San Francisco Giants on the road at 3:05pm EST.

Zach Plesac will go for the Indians in the spring affair.

Here’s some tidbits from Wednesday’s win over the Diamondbacks to improve to 4-9.

On the Mound: Civale was very good in his first spring outing, looking sharp and not missing a beat as he went two scoreless innings.

The Tribe second-year pitcher walked one and struck out three in the win. It appears he should be good to go as the team’s fourth or fifth starter along with Plesac and possibly Adam Plutko in the mix.

Adam Cimber allowed a pair of runs as he was back on the mound after suffering from tightness in his side.

Cimber allowed two runs on a sac fly and a fielder’s choice. He gave up a pair of hits as well as a strikeout.

The final five relievers for the Indians all threw scoreless innings, Nick Wittgren, James Hoyt, Phil Maton, Anthony Gose and Logan Allen.

Allen went two innings for the Indians, striking out three. On the day the team as a while struck out 13 Arizona batters.

At the Plate: The tone was set in the first with Mike Freeman starting the offensive display with a triple, then scoring on a sac fly by Delino DeShields.

The big hit of the game came in the third when Lindor smashed his second homer of the season. The three-run shot means that the shortstop has now hit in seven straight spring affairs.

Lindor is hitting .429 in the seven-game stretch where he’s hit safely.

Utility man Christian Arroyo who played third base and hit last, was the only Indian to record more than one hit, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.

It was a tough day for outfielder Jake Bauers who continues to try and win a job with the team, as he went 0-for-4 and struck out four times.

Bauers is hitting .182 this spring.

The Indians put up six runs on seven hits with seven walks and three strikeouts.

Up Next: The Tribe on Thursday will go with Zach Plesac as the team travels to take on the San Francisco Giants in Scottsdale. Drew Smyly will go for the Giants in the 3:05pm EST matchup.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ST Game #13 Preview: Civale Makes First Spring Start as Indians Travel to Play the Diamondbacks

Indians young starter Aaron Civale will be on the bump Wednesday afternoon as the team takes on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a spring training affair in Scottsdale at Salt River Fields.

Matt Loede

Indians Manager Terry Francona to Miss Wednesdy's Game on Advice of Team Doctors

After the team stated that he was rundown and having gastrointestinal issues, the Indians will not have manager Terry Francona on the bench Wednesday when the team travels to Scottsdale to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Matt Loede

How the Cleveland Indians Crowded Outfield is Playing Out Halfway Into Spring Training

The Indians have been speculating all offseason how their outfield is going to play out, and halfway through camp there's been some indications about some players that Indians fans may see once the 2020 season gets going.

Matt Loede

The Latest Indians 2020 Roster Prediction Halfway Through the Spring

The Indians are turning the corner on the spring as they start to look ahead to the start of the 2020 season, and there's plenty of interesting decisions still to make on the team's final roster before opening day.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

ST Game #12: Carrasco Makes His Spring Debut, Indians Fall to Angels 11-7 in Goodyear

Carlos Carrasco made his 2020 spring debut for the Indians, going two innings against the Angels as the Tribe fell to Los Angeles 11-7. Three Indians hit homers in the four-run setback that put the team at 3-9 on the season.

Matt Loede

Jordan Luplow is Creating a Platoon Opportunity No Indians Outfielders Seem Eager to Take

The Indians have some decisions to make when it comes to outfielder Jordan Luplow, and while he looks to make an impact on the 2020 season, he's is looking to be more than just a platoon outfielder for the team.

Casey Drottar

Who is Jose Tena?

Among early prospect lists, 18-year-old shortstop Jose Tena is rising through the ranks of future Cleveland Indians.

Alex Hooper

Indians Minor League Pitchers Can't Stop Texas in 3-2 Loss to the Rangers

The Indians threw out a number of minor league pitchers on Monday as they traveled to Surprise Stadium to take on the Texas Rangers. While the Indians held a 2-1 lead, they eventually fell 3-2 to drop to 3-8 in the spring.

Matt Loede

Jose Ramirez, a First Spring Homer and Revisiting What Eventually Went Right in a Season That Seemed So Wrong

Believing that the Jose Ramirez that only existed on milk cartons for much of 2019 has returned is the answer that helps the Indians sleep at night, but what fun is waiting for an answer when there's data to sift through and the games still don't count?

T.J. Zuppe

Carrasco and Civale Both on Track to Start This Week for the Indians

The Indians are getting a pair of their starters back this week as both Carlos Carrasco and Aaron Civale are scheduled to start games for the team in spring training after missing time with injuries

Matt Loede