ST Game #13 Preview: Civale Makes First Spring Start as Indians Travel to Play the Diamondbacks

Matt Loede

Tuesday the Cleveland Indians got a look at one of their starters for the first time this season in Carlos Carrasco, and Wednesday they will get a look at another starter for the first time in Aaron Civale.

Civale, who started 10 games in 2019, was injured earlier in the spring with a sore groin, and it’s taken till today for him to finally get a chance to take the mound as the Tribe travels to Scottsdale to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will count Civale with a new starter of their own, as they will throw out Madison Bumgarner, a pitcher they are hoping will lead them to the posteseason after not getting to the MLB’s second season in 2019.

Civale was impressive last season going 3-4 with a 2.34 ERA in 10 starts for the Indians at the Major League level.

He’s hoping to do enough to secure the fourth or fifth spot in the team’s starting rotation once the season gets underway.

Here’s some tidbits for the 13 spring training affair for the Indians.

On the Mound: Civale was solid last season for the Tribe coming in while the staff was beat up. He went 3-4 with a 2.34 ERA and his biggest thing was he kept the team in games which was good.

The hope is that Civale can be a solid pitcher throwing either in the fourth or fifth spot in the rotation, and today is the start of him trying to lock down that role.

The team with the situation with Terry Francona not with the team due to not feeling well didn’t release the other pitchers that will take the hill against the Diamondbacks.

The relief pitchers in the game against the Angels were beat up a bit, as both Hunter Wood and Jefry Rodriguez came into the game in relief of Carlos Carrasco and were just not able to get hitters out.

The pen will try to get the ship right today.

At the Plate: Here is today’s starting lineup for the Indians

SS Francisco Lindor

2B Mike Freeman

CF Delino DeShields

C Roberto Perez

1B Jake Bauers

DH Jordan Luplow

RF Daniel Johnson

LF Greg Allen

3B Christian Arroyo

The always changing outfield for Wednesday’s game will be DeShields in center, Allen in left and Johnson in right.

Johnson is one player who has yet to get a lot of playing time, so it’s a day when he might be able to take advantage of some at bats.

Another player trying to take advantage of playing time is third basemen Christian Arroyo, who is going up against Mike Freeman for a utility job.

Other Stuff: The game against the Diamondbacks will be broadcast live on SportsTime Ohio, as they will be using the feed from the Diamondbacks.

The club will be back on the field on Thursday as Zach Plesac, another young starter looking to get one of the back end of the rotation spots, will go for the Indians against the San Francisco Giants in Scottsdale Stadium.

