Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Game #23 Observations: Civale Saves the Bullpen with 6-1 Complete Game Indians Win

Alex Hooper

Cleveland’s offense was missing in the early going against Pittsburgh lefty Steven Brault, but Aaron Civale silenced the Pirates bats until the bottom of the 9th in a 6-1 complete game.

Carlos Santana reprised his role as the hero, breaking the game open with a three-run home run to deep right field in the top of the 6th. Domingo Santana piled on three more runs with a bases-loaded double in the 8th.

Cleveland moves to 15-9 on the year, moving a game back of the Minnesota Twins atop the American League Central by game's end. Here are some observations from Game 24:

No ‘pen, no problem

After using six relievers in Tuesday night’s 10-inning affair, interim manager Sandy Alomar Jr. probably hoped not to have to go to his bullpen early again in Pittsburgh. After outings of 17, 21, and 17 pitches respectively, James Karinchak, Nick Wittgren, and Brad Hand could have all been held out on Wednesday.

Civale made sure the team’s three best bullpen arms stayed on the shelf, bouncing back from an inefficient start last Friday, and mowing down Pirates bats in short order.

The righty did not walk anyone on Wednesday, holding Pittsburgh to five hits. He never labored, posting three eight-pitch innings and a ten-pitch inning on the night. More than three Pirates hitters came to the plate in only three separate innings, maxing out at five at-bats in the 9.

The 25-year-old was uncharacteristically wild in his last outing against the Royals but got back to attacking the zone against the Pirates. He generated 15 whiffs on the night, including nine on his curveball.

8824a743-342c-429f-aa52-7e188a535645

Though he allowed eight hard-hit balls, only two Pirates hitters barreled balls against Civale in the 9th, once as Cole Tucker doubled to lead off the inning, and again on a loud 27 out to deep center.

Civale has only improved upon his debut season thus far in 2020, increasing his K%, and decreasing his BB%. The return of Roberto Pérez behind the plate and getting to face the worst offense in baseball were due to keep Civale on the right track, but the consistent improvement continues to be a testament to the team’s development of pitching.

Walking the Walk

Once again, walks were a weapon for Cleveland offense, with José Ramírez’s free pass setting the stage for the 6 inning blast. All three runs in the 8 reached via base on balls, with Ramírez, Franmil Reyes, and Tyler Naquin all earning walks. For the second time in as many Civale starts, Cleveland had more runs than hits on the evening.

Both Ramírez and César Hernández walked twice and turned in a hard-hit ball.

Cleveland entered the evening leading baseball in walk percentage at 11.8%. With eight more walks on Wednesday, they sit at 109 on the season.

3 x 12 = 1.000

With the win, Cleveland moves to 12-0 on the season with scoring three-or-more runs.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians at Pittsburgh Pirates Game Thread #23, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m ET

The Indians will look to continue their three-game winning streak as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in the first of three games on Tuesday night at PNC Park. The Tribe is coming off a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park, and will look to Carlos Carrasco to try and make it four straight on Tuesday.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Happy Birthday to Indians Radio Voice Tom Hamilton!

Today is the birthday of Indians radio voice Tom Hamilton, who celebrates 30 years this year in the radio booth of the Indians. "Hammy" has had so many memorable calls over the years, and today turns 66 years young!

Matt Loede

by

K8nbud

Cincinnati Reds Broadcaster Thom Brennaman Uses Homophobic Slur On-Air, Leaves Broadcast Mid-Game

The broadcast career of Reds television voice Thom Brennaman took an ugly turn on Wednesday night when he used an anti-LGBTQ slur during the Reds first game against the Kansas City Royals in a doubleheader. Brennaman assumed the broadcast was in a commercial break when he uttered the phrase, and in the second game of the doubleheader apologized and gave the call of the game over to Jim Day. He stated in the apology he did not know if he will call another game for the Reds or Fox for what he said.

Matt Loede

Baseball's "Unwritten Rules" Are Trash, Let's Be Rid of Them Already

A debate among fans in Major League Baseball is raging on after Padres slugger Fernando Tatis hit a grand slam against the Rangers on a 3-0 pitch with the team up seven runs on Monday night. There's many that think one of baseball's "unwritten rules" is that you never swing at a 3-0 pitch with a huge lead. These rules should be thrown out with the trash - let the players play, and hit, no matter the circumstances.

Matt Loede

Santana's 10th Inning Blast Lifts Indians to 6-3 Win Over Pirates to Move to 14-9

The Indians had to go one extra inning on Tuesday night in PNC Park to take down the 4-15 Pirates, but they had enough as Carlos Santana hit a three-run moonshot to lead the Indians to their fourth straight win with a 6-3 victory to move to 14-9 on the season.

Matt Loede

Francona to Miss Series in Pittsburgh, Indians Announce Roster Moves

Indians manager Terry Francona will have a procedure this week that will keep him away from the team as they play the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Francona missed eight games just two weeks ago with a "gastrointestinal condition" that has forced him to have a number of procedures over the last few months. The team also recalled catcher Roberto Perez and outfielder Greg Allen as catcher Sandy Leon is away from the team dealing with a family situation.

Matt Loede

Indians Slugger Franmil Reyes is Finally Catching Up with the Fastball

It's taken a few weeks, but Indians slugger Franmil Reyes is starting to get hot, as he's hitting over .300 and with a great weekend in Detroit he's got five homers, and each seems to be louder and longer than the one before it.

Casey Drottar

Third Straight Game for the Reds Postponed Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Major League Baseball continues to have issues when it comes to having to cancel games due to concerns over the covid-19 virus. Tuesday the the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals was postponed as the league says they would like time for "additional testing" and for overall covid-19 caution. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Matt Loede

How Long Can the Indians Afford to Be Patient with Closer Brad Hand?

Indians closer Brad Hand has already had a very interesting season, and many Indians fans think the team should give the ball in the 9th inning of leads to James Karinchak. Hand has been successful in his last few outings in save situations, and while he's still giving up base runners and hits, the team will have to decide how patient they are going to be with the 30-year-old lefty.

Mark Warmuth

Can the Indians Finally Move On in the Clevinger and Plesac Saga?

The Indians 2020 season was thrown for a loop after the incidents involving pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac. Since the moment the two were removed from the team there's been plenty of questions about what the team should do in eventually bringing them back, or even if the team should move them. Now winners of three straight the Indians are back in a groove, and there's more to think about when it comes to the two starters away from the club.

Mark Warmuth