Cleveland’s offense was missing in the early going against Pittsburgh lefty Steven Brault, but Aaron Civale silenced the Pirates bats until the bottom of the 9th in a 6-1 complete game.

Carlos Santana reprised his role as the hero, breaking the game open with a three-run home run to deep right field in the top of the 6th. Domingo Santana piled on three more runs with a bases-loaded double in the 8th.

Cleveland moves to 15-9 on the year, moving a game back of the Minnesota Twins atop the American League Central by game's end. Here are some observations from Game 24:

No ‘pen, no problem

After using six relievers in Tuesday night’s 10-inning affair, interim manager Sandy Alomar Jr. probably hoped not to have to go to his bullpen early again in Pittsburgh. After outings of 17, 21, and 17 pitches respectively, James Karinchak, Nick Wittgren, and Brad Hand could have all been held out on Wednesday.

Civale made sure the team’s three best bullpen arms stayed on the shelf, bouncing back from an inefficient start last Friday, and mowing down Pirates bats in short order.

The righty did not walk anyone on Wednesday, holding Pittsburgh to five hits. He never labored, posting three eight-pitch innings and a ten-pitch inning on the night. More than three Pirates hitters came to the plate in only three separate innings, maxing out at five at-bats in the 9.

The 25-year-old was uncharacteristically wild in his last outing against the Royals but got back to attacking the zone against the Pirates. He generated 15 whiffs on the night, including nine on his curveball.

Though he allowed eight hard-hit balls, only two Pirates hitters barreled balls against Civale in the 9th, once as Cole Tucker doubled to lead off the inning, and again on a loud 27 out to deep center.

Civale has only improved upon his debut season thus far in 2020, increasing his K%, and decreasing his BB%. The return of Roberto Pérez behind the plate and getting to face the worst offense in baseball were due to keep Civale on the right track, but the consistent improvement continues to be a testament to the team’s development of pitching.

Walking the Walk

Once again, walks were a weapon for Cleveland offense, with José Ramírez’s free pass setting the stage for the 6 inning blast. All three runs in the 8 reached via base on balls, with Ramírez, Franmil Reyes, and Tyler Naquin all earning walks. For the second time in as many Civale starts, Cleveland had more runs than hits on the evening.

Both Ramírez and César Hernández walked twice and turned in a hard-hit ball.

Cleveland entered the evening leading baseball in walk percentage at 11.8%. With eight more walks on Wednesday, they sit at 109 on the season.

3 x 12 = 1.000

With the win, Cleveland moves to 12-0 on the season with scoring three-or-more runs.