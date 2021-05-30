Civale Scuffles, Indians Offense Struggles as Jays Take Game One of Twin Bill 4-1 at Progressive Field

The Indians offense had a rough afternoon as they opened up game one of their doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays with a 4-1 setback at Progressive Field.

It was a tough way to start the first of what is slated to be four games over the next 24 hours at home for the Tribe, who fall to four games over .500 at 27-23.

The pitching wasn't all that bad, though Aaron Civale had a couple moments he'd like back, including a Tesocar Hernandez blast in the 4th that opened up a Jays 2-0 edge.

They were not done that fast, as Rowdy Tellez two batters later hit another solo shot, this time making it 3-0.

The Indians offense managed just a single run, which came in the 5th when Josh Naylor hit his 5th homer of the year (14th RBI) to close the gap to 3-1.

That's as close as the Tribe would get, as they were held scoreless over the next two frames (the two teams played just 7 innings, as they will do in game two).

Here's a few quick takeaways from the opener for the Jays and Indians:

1. Civale Hangs In

Aaron Civale drops to 7-2 on the season, but a lot of what happened Sunday couldn't be placed soely on his effort.

He pitched six innings, allowing 10 hits, four runs, a walk and a strikeout in throwing 87 pitches, 61 strikes.

The Indians defense did him no favors, as a couple questionable plays, including one potential double play at first that couldn't get turned, gave the Jays another chance at the plate.

Overall Civale continues to throw well when given the opportunity, and right now with the amount of injuries on the starting pitching staff, the team needs him to pitch at a high level.

Civale is slated to be back on the mound Friday when the Indians are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles at Camden Yards.

2. Ross Rides the Tribe's Offense to a Tough Day at the Plate

The Indians lineup saw Amed Rosario hitting 2nd, Eddie Rosario in the four-hole, Harold Ramirez at five, Owen Miller at seven and Austin Hedges hitting last.

In other words, this wasn't exactly the 1927 Yankees the Indians were throwig at Jays starter Ross Stripling.

Stripling entered Sunday's affair with the Indians at 0-3 with an ERA of 5.63.

The 31-year-old went 7 innings in his last start, an eventual 14-8 loss to the first-place Rays in the AL East.

While he's not been all that effective thus far in 2021, the team has to be happy with his Sunday outing against the Tribe, hoping that his first win of the season will start a trend moving forward for the Jays starter.

3. Naylor Keeps Swinging

Josh Naylor was all the Indians offense Sunday, as he hit his 5th HR of the season in the 5th, putting the Indians on the board trailing 3-1.

Naylor might be the most consistent hitter the Indians have right now along with Jose Ramirez, and his HR gave the team a boost - albeit a very short boost but nevertheless it was a good offensive moment.

It was one of those days where the offense basically did little - with the team only managing just four hits on the day.

Naylor had three of the four Indians hits, raising his average to .258 on the season. Amed Rosario managed the only other Tribe hit on the day, a single in the 6th with one out.

The bottom line is that this offense still is scuffling, and they need to be a lot more consistent, but can't seem to get there for more than a game or two.

Naylor is right now likley the player that needs more plate appearances, as at the plate he's hitting as well as any player on the roster.