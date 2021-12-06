Former Cleveland All-Star Minnie Minoso Headed to Cooperstow

Former Cleveland great Minnie Minoso was one of six players selected to be inducted into the 2022 MLB Hall of Fame on July 24, 2022 in Cooperstown, New York.

Minoso spent parts of four seasons with Cleveland over his career that spanned over five decades between 1949-1980. He is one of only two players in MLB history to appear in five different decades. Minoso was a nine-time AL/NL All-Star and four-time Negro Leagues All-Star, a three-time Gold Glove winner as an outfielder. His best season with Cleveland came in 1959 where was selected to the AL All-Star team and won a gold glove.

The five other players selected include Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil were chosen by the Early Baseball Era Committee along with Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, and Tony Oliva who were elected by the Golden Days Era Committee. Only the Kaat and Oliva are still living amongst the six players selected. They are both currently 83 years old.

Fowler, born in 1858, is often regarded as the first Black professional baseball player. The pitcher and second baseman helped create the popular Page Fence Giants barnstorming team.

O'Neil was a two-time All-Star first baseman in the Negro Leagues and the first Black coach in the National or American leagues.

Hodges was an eight-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glover at first base over an 18-year career for the Dodgers and the Mets. Hodges also managed the 1969 "Miracle Mets" to the World Series championship.

Kaat pitched 25 seasons with the Senators, Twins, White Sox, Phillies, Yankees and Cardinals. He won 283 games over four decades from 1959-83 and was a member of the 1982 World Series champion Cardinals.

Oliva played 15 seasons for the Twins. He won three batting titles and led the AL in hits five times. He was an eight-time All-Star and won the 1964 AL Rookie of the Year honor.

-----

You may also like:

MLB International Signing Day Not Be Affected by Lockout

What the MLB Lockout Means for Players in the Guardians Organization

Major League Baseball Owners Unanimously Vote to Lockout Players

Josh Naylor and Tyler Freeman Both Progressing From Season-Ending Surgeries

Bieber Among Seven Guardians Tendered Contracts For 2022

-----

Be sure to stay locked into the Cleveland Baseball Insider for all the latest!