Skip to main content

CBI Podcast: The Athletic's Zack Meisel Talks Kwan-mania in Cleveland

Get the latest on rookie sensation Steven Kwan and the Guardians' hot offensive start on today's podcast.

Steven Kwan is the biggest story in Major League Baseball as the season begins.

Safe to say absolutely nobody saw that coming (probably not even Kwan himself, who was told he wouldn't be an every day player as the team broke camp).

So what's the deal? Why has he been so good and how long will it last?

The Athletic's Zack Meisel - the 2021 National Sports Media Association's Ohio Sportswriter of the Year - joins me on the Cleveland Baseball Insider Podcast to try and answer that exact question and much more.

In today's episode, Zack and I discuss:

  • Kwan's amazing start to his big league career
  • Terry Francona's presence in the dugout and what team "leadership" currently looks like
  • Is the outlook of the AL Central changing with critical injuries to Chicago's starting rotation?
  • What to expect on Cleveland's sold-out home-opener vs. San Francisco
  • Umpires wearing microphones and what could further enhance MLB's replay initiatives
  • Best BBQ spots in Kansas City

Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you never miss a daily episode! You can also follow our social media channels on @CBIonSI.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Steven Kwan Breaks All-Time Major League Record

Progressive Field Opener Sells Out Friday vs. San Francisco

What We Learned About The Guardians: Opening Weekend

Guardians Commitment To Jose Ramirez Assures Fans They're Serious About Winning

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: No. 1-10

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI
Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!

Steven Kwan
News

Steven Kwan Breaks All-Time Major League Record

By Brendan Gulick23 hours ago
Progressive Field
News

Progressive Field Opener Sells Out Friday vs. San Francisco

By Brendan GulickApr 11, 2022
Oscar Gonzalez1
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Gonzalez Homers In Second Straight Game In Clippers Route

By Todd PaquetteApr 11, 2022
Owen Miller, Oscar Mercado, Andres Gimenez
Opinion

What We Learned About The Guardians: Opening Weekend

By Tommy WildApr 11, 2022
Oscar Mercado
News

Guardians Bludgeon Royals For First Win This Season

By Adrienne GoehlerApr 10, 2022
Oscar Mercado Grand Slam
News

WATCH: Mercado Hammers Grand Slam In Big First Inning

By Tommy WildApr 10, 2022
Gavin Williams
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Williams Doesn't Disappoint In Professional Debut

By Todd PaquetteApr 10, 2022
Zach Plesac
News

Five Takeaways After Guardians 1-0 Extra-Inning Loss In KC

By Adrienne GoehlerApr 9, 2022