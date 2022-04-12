Get the latest on rookie sensation Steven Kwan and the Guardians' hot offensive start on today's podcast.

Steven Kwan is the biggest story in Major League Baseball as the season begins.

Safe to say absolutely nobody saw that coming (probably not even Kwan himself, who was told he wouldn't be an every day player as the team broke camp).

So what's the deal? Why has he been so good and how long will it last?

The Athletic's Zack Meisel - the 2021 National Sports Media Association's Ohio Sportswriter of the Year - joins me on the Cleveland Baseball Insider Podcast to try and answer that exact question and much more.

In today's episode, Zack and I discuss:

Kwan's amazing start to his big league career

Terry Francona's presence in the dugout and what team "leadership" currently looks like

Is the outlook of the AL Central changing with critical injuries to Chicago's starting rotation?

What to expect on Cleveland's sold-out home-opener vs. San Francisco

Umpires wearing microphones and what could further enhance MLB's replay initiatives

Best BBQ spots in Kansas City

