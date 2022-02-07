Guardians fans who are hoping to spend their summer nights at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario will have a few different ticketing options and giveaway nights to look forward to heading into the 2022 season.

Single Game Tickets

Single game tickets are back and fans can begin to purchase them on Monday, February 14th at 10:00AM ET.

Family Value Packs

New for 2022, the Guardians will offer special Family Value Packs which aim at being a more affordable way to spend a day at Progressive Field. These packs will start at $80 for four tickets, but the pack will come with $40 to spend at the ballpark. Fans can spend this cash at the concession stand or on other merchandise such as at the team shop. The plan can be increased up to four more tickets for $20 each, including $10 in additional credit for each of these tickets.

This seems like a good deal especially for bigger families with younger children, and anything to get younger eyes on baseball is a good thing. However, the only kicker to this pack is that the seats will be located in the Family Deck and they are only available for Sunday games. These tickets will also go on sale on Monday, February 14th at 10:00AM ET.

Promotional Items

Promo items are back for 2022 and they offer a great way for fans to get ahold of some new Guardians gear and merchandise. Throughout the summer there will be three jersey and bobblehead giveaway nights, and other opportunities for fans to get new Guardians products such as sunglasses, t-shirts, and hats. Jersey and giveaway nights are always popular at the ballpark. Even though the specifics of who the bobbleheads and jerseys will be have not been released, they are a welcome reoccurrence.

Progressive Field has a reputation for having some of the best fireworks in Northeast Ohio and this will continue on in 2022. The Guardians will have 15 fireworks nights, two of these being their famous Rock 'n' Blast themed shows. The Guardians will also sponsor eight Kids Fun Days throughout the season which include activities for young baseball fans of all ages. For the older Guardians fan who is looking for an excuse to get to the park a little earlier, there will be 18 $2 Pregame In The District nights. This list would truly not be complete with the inclusion of Dollar Dog Night, and thankfully the Guardians will be sponsoring 10 of these nights throughout the season as well.

Progressive Field continues to be a summer highlight for baseball fans of all ages and the inclusion of a Family Value Pack and promotional items will sure draw fans to the park. Now the hope is the season starts on time so fans get these promotions as soon as possible.

-----

-----

