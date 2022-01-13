Guardians Announce Player Development Staff Assignments for 2022 Season

The Cleveland Guardians have announced player development assignments throughout the organization’s Minor League system on Thursday.

All the managers at the upper levels of the Guardians minor league system will be returning for the 2022 season. Andy Tracy will be back to manage Triple-A Columbus. At Double-A Akron Rouglas Odor returns as manager coming off winning the Double-A Northeast title in 2021. And at High-A Lake County manager Greg DiCenzo returns after capturing the 2021 High-A Central Division title.

There are a couple of managerial changes happening at the lower levels for the organization. First at Low-A Lynchburg, Omir Santos has been promoted from the Dominican Summer League Red club to take over for the Hillcats in 2022. Jordan Smith will take over as manager for the Arizona Complex league club coming off a 2021 season where he was bench coach for High-A Lake County.

In the Dominican Summer League (in which the organization has two teams), Carlos Fermin will take over as manager of the Guardians Red Club for the promoted Omir Santos. Jesús Tavárez will return to manage the organizations Blue club.

There are also some changes in coordinator positions for 2022. Grant Fink will assume organizational Hitting Coordinator after spending the 2021 season as the hitting coach for High-A Lake County. JT Maguire is moving to OF/Baserunning Coordinator after spending last year as the bench coach for Triple-A Columbus. J.B. Eary takes over as the organizations Infield Coordinator after a Bench Coach stint in the Dominican Summer League in 2021

