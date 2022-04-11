Progressive Field Opener Sells Out Friday vs. San Francisco

Standing-room only tickets are still available through the team and seats are still available on the secondary ticket markets.

It took longer than usual, but the 2022 home-opener is officially a sellout.

The Cleveland Guardians have announced that Friday's game against San Francisco has officially become the 29th consecutive Opening Day sellout in Progressive Field/Jacobs Field history.

Standing room only tickets are still available through cleguardians.com/tickets.

The franchise has sold out Opening Day each season since the stadium opened in 1994.

First pitch on Friday night is set for 7:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

It's a bit of an odd opener, both in that the Guardians are playing a night game to open their home calendar and they're playing the San Francisco Giants, whom they play only every few seasons.

That said, beginning next year, the teams will play annually when MLB institutes its new balanced schedule as part of the changes from the latest Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Cleveland is currently wrapping up the first series of the season in Kansas City. They'll play in Cincinnati on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Reds home-opening series.

Fans who are interested in seats can still find them on secondary ticket markets, like StubHub, according to the team.

