The Guardians looked to bounce back after Friday night's 4-1 loss but fell short once again.

Following their Home Opener loss, the Guardians looked to get back on the winning track but ultimately came up just short losing 4-2 once again.

Cal Quantrill had the start for the Guardians and would go 4.2 innings allowing two hits, three walks, and two runs on the day. Quantrill found himself in a bases-loaded situation before Francona made the call to the bullpen and brought in Logan Allen.

Allen would allow one hit that pushed two across the board for the Giants in the fifth to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

As for the Guardians, they were able to score runs on the night largely due to hitting work by Myles Straw and Owen Miller. Straw's leadoff triple in the first set the stage for a José Ramírez sac-fly to put the Guardians on the board first.

Later on, Miller would start the fifth with a double and Straw would take his place after hitting one high off the left field wall for an RBI double to tie the game up.

Nick Sandlin took the bump at the start of the eighth and got himself into a bases-loaded jam with just one out. The Guardians had an opportunity for an inning-ending double play but couldn't turn it as Miller broke hard towards home before having to recover to get to first allowing one to score.

Right after, Austin Slater would score on a wild pitch to give the Giants a 4-2 lead.

The Guardians made it interesting in the ninth with a leadoff single by Josh Naylor followed by a walk by Miller but couldn't push them across the plate.

Naylor would 2-for-3 on the night with one walk, his first hits of the season. Miller, Ramírez, and Straw all had two hits as well.

The Guardians will look to snap their two-game skid on Sunday with Alex Wood on the hill for the Giants and Aaron Civale for the hometown team.

-----

You may also like:

Guardians Roster Moves: Naylor Reinstated, Chang to IL, Pilkington Returns

Guardians Farm Report: Scott Shines in Columbus Victory

Guardians Retain Ohio Cup, Sweep Reds

Steven Kwan Breaks All-Time Major League Record

Guardians Commitment To Jose Ramirez Assures Fans They're Serious About Winning

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: No. 1-10

-----



Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Adrienne on Twitter: @adriennegoehler

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!