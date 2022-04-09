The Cleveland Guardians have continued to invest in their players as Myles Straw gets a five-year contract extension.

Just one game into the 2022 campaign, the Cleveland Guardians announced they have signed outfielder Myles Straw to a five-year contract extension. It's been reported that the contract extension is worth $25-million with an $8 million and $8.5 million club options in 2027 and 2028 respectively.

Straw joined the Guardians last season at the July 30th trade deadline when the club moved RHP Phil Maton and prospect Yainer Diaz to the Houston Astros. This comes on the heels of both Emmanuel Clase’s and José Ramírez contract extension news prior to the season start.

In the 60 games with Cleveland, Straw slashed .285/.362/.739 with 68 hits, 29 walks, and 13 stolen bases and between the two clubs, he had a combined 29 doubles and 30 stolen bases. The 30 steals tied him for second in the American League.

Undoubtedly, Straw’s defensive impact was noticed for the ball club as he headed up the position in center field. Straw finished second in putouts in all of baseball with 394 and was ranked in the 98th percentile in Outs Above Average for outfielders (fangraphs).

In Thursday’s season opener, Straw went 2-for-4 with a walk and stolen base as he picked right back up in the leadoff spot.

As Cleveland continues to work on solidifying the future team, investing in the futures of young talent is the type of gamble that could pay off for the club in the long run. You can catch Straw flanked by Steven Kwan and Oscar Mercado in Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Royals as the club looks to get their first win of the season.

