Guardians set to sign high profile Venezuelan prospects Jaison Chourio, Victor Izturis

The Cleveland Guardians are currently linked to 14 players for their 2021 international signing class that are set to sign on Saturday January 15, 2022 (or shortly thereafter). The Guardians are one of eight teams to receive a $6,262,600 pool allotment for the signing period.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the international signing period used to begin on July 2, but now begins on January 15 of every season. An international player is eligible to sign with a Major League team between January 15 and December 15, 2022. He must turn 16 before he signs. In practical terms, that means players born after Sept. 1, 2005, are eligible to sign.

Two of the top players in the class set to sign and become future Guardians are outfielder Jaison Chourio out of Maracaibo, Venezuela and catcher Victor Isturiz out of Barquisimeto, Venezuela. Both will be signed to contracts just north of $1MM dollars each.

Jaison Chourio

OF

Maracaibo, Venezuela

CJ Baseball Academy

MLB Pipeline No. 20 ranked international prospect

Baseball America No. 26 ranked international prospect

Chourio is a switch-hitting outfielder that is a dynamic athlete with many tools that should be able to stick in centerfield. Chourio projects to be an above-average runner and has a plus arm. It's too early to project him as a batter, but like many prospects his age, he is working on his plate discipline and pitch recognition. Chourio’s older brother Jackson, a shortstop, signed with the Brewers during the previous international signing period.

Victor Izturis

Catcher

Cabudare, Venezuela

Izturis Academy

MLB Pipeline No. 40 ranked international prospect

Baseball America No. 41 ranked international prospect

Izturis a left-handed bat that is currently a contact hitter with some pop, that has great barrel awareness and is able to recognize pitches well in the strike zone. On defense, he shows soft hands and is developing arm strength with a chance to be an above-average catcher in the future. Victor is the nephew of former MLB infielders Cesar and Maicer Izturis.

Here are a few other prospects linked to the Guardians:

Yanki Batista

SS

San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic

Mamacelia Acadamy

Gueile Borrome

SS

Caracas, Venezuela

Lion Baseball Academy

Borrome is a natural athlete, with a very aggressive style of play, he has an incredible base stealing ability. He has the ability to hit all over the field and has a chance to develop more power as he matures. Defensively he has an excellent arm and has a chance to stick at shortstop, but has the ability to play all around the infield.

Jose Cedeno

Catcher

Barquisimeto, Venezuela

Future Stars Baseball Academy

Brayan Guedez

SS

Barquisimeto, Venezuela

Estrellas Baseball Academy

Guedez is an athletic player, with the ability to hit the ball all over the field and could develop more power as he matures. He has the versatility to handle both short and second but as he continues to grow, he may lose some mobility and profile more as a second baseman for the future.

Jose Gomez

OF

La Vega, Dominican Republic

Marmolejos Baseball Academy

Pedro Hernandez Jr.

SS

Aguadulce, Colce, Panama

Leones de Pocri Academy

Hernandez Jr. has good contact skills, with a smooth swing. He makes consistent contact, has good discipline at the plate and knows the strike zone well. His bat has a chance to be special in the future. Hernandez Jr. has a 50-grade arm, with sure hands. He most likely will move from shortstop to second base in the future as he profiles to fit better there. He has a high baseball IQ and is mature for his age.

Yorfran John

SS

Caracas, Venezuela

Mujica Baseball Academy

Alberto Mendez

SS

Caracas, Venezuela

Diamond Baseball Academy

Yefri Mercedes

SS

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

HPP Baseball Academy

Moises Molero

OF

Maracaibo, Venezuela

Connell Academy

Rafael Ramirez Jr.

SS

San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic

Tatis Dynasty