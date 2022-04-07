Guardians On-Deck: Opening Day 2022

Get ready for Opening Day with today's live show, where you'll hear from Terry Francona, Shane Bieber and Steven Kwan.

Opening Day is finally here!

The Guardians open the 2022 season against Kansas City on the road this afternoon and will start the year with Shane Bieber healthy as he gets his third consecutive Opening Day start. Bieber will square off against Zack Greinke, who's back in Kansas City for his second stint with the Royals.

Each day throughout the baseball season, we'll put together a show like this for you to keep you updated on the latest with the Guardians. Today, you'll hear from Terry Francona as he returns to the dugout after missing substantial time last year.

Bieber will also share his thoughts about the new Pitch Com technology that allows catchers to electronically signal pitches to the pitchers and up to three other fielders.

Steven Kwan will also chat about the challenges he's faced in college at Oregon State and how it made him more prepared to make his Major League debut this afternoon.

