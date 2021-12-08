Cam Hill Signs Free Agent Deal With Chicago White Sox

In a minor move that went widely unreported before the MLB lockout went into effect longtime Cleveland pitcher Cam Hill signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox for the 2022 season.

Hill, now 27 years old, was originally drafted by Cleveland in the 17th Round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Redlands Community College. He spent six years in the minor leagues before finally making his MLB debut July 26th, 2020 vs. Kansas City. Hill ended his rookie year throwing 18.1 innings, striking out 16 batters and finishing with a 4.91 ERA.

After the 2020 season ended Hill looked to possibly have an inside track to opening the 2021 season in the Cleveland pen out of spring training. Then Nov. 30th happened, a day that would change Hill's future with the organization. Hill was driving back home in Tulsa, Okla., when he reached down to get a water jug off the floor on the passenger’s side of the car. When he sat back up, it was too late for him to brake and avoid slamming into the back of the minivan in front of him. Hill suffered a broken wrist and had to undergo surgery later that night. Luckily no one in the other vehicle was injured seriously.

Cam eventually missed all spring training in 2021 and did not return from rehabbing until June 25th for Triple-A Columbus. Though he remained on the team's 40-man roster the whole season, Hill never made it back up to the big leagues last year. In fact, Hill struggled to come back from the injury in Triple-A and was not able to repeat the same success he had leading up to his promotion to the majors in 2020. Hill finished the season throwing just 24.2 innings at Columbus and lacked command walking 16 batters to just 18 strikeouts while posting an 8.03 ERA.

On Nov. 5th, Hill was removed from the 40-man roster and became a free agent. He signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on Nov. 28th and was assigned to the teams Triple-A affiliate the Charlotte Knights.

-----

You may also like:

Former Cleveland Great Minnie Minoso Part of 2022 MLB Hall of Fame Class

MLB International Signing Day Not Be Affected by Lockout

What the MLB Lockout Means for Players in the Guardians Organization

Major League Baseball Owners Unanimously Vote to Lockout Players

Josh Naylor and Tyler Freeman Both Progressing From Season-Ending Surgeries

-----

Be sure to stay locked into the Cleveland Baseball Insider for all the latest!