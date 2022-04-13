Guardians Retain Ohio Cup, Sweep Reds

Since the teams only play 4 games this year, a 2-2 series tie at worst means Cleveland retains the cup for an eighth year in a row.

The season-opening road trip is complete and it's time to come home.

Not even Mother Nature could slow down the Guardians' bats this afternoon. After a 43-minute rain delay before the game got started, Cleveland slugged four home runs and drilled Cincinnati 7-3 on Wednesday.

Owen Miller hit his first and second homers of the campaign in the third and eighth innings. Jose Ramirez smashed his third of the year and Oscar Mercado launched his third.

The team closes an outstanding road trip with four straight wins that included 58 hits and 44 runs in those contests.

Triston McKenzie made his first start of the season and pitched well, but was removed after four innings so he did not receive the win. Instead, Eli Morgan took the W during three solid innings of relief. They combined for 10 strikeouts and no walks over seven frames, allowing just a solo home run and scattering four hits.

With the victory, the Guardians have won at least two of the four scheduled meetings with the Cincinnati Reds this year, which means they retain the Ohio Cup for the eighth year in a row. The teams will meet in Cleveland in mid-May.

Thursday is a scheduled off-day for the club before they get back at it on Friday in the home-opener. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. against the San Francisco Giants.

