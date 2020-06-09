Cleveland Baseball Insider
Cleveland Indians 2020 Draft Preview

Chris Coon

The 2020 Major League Baseball Draft will run from June 10-11, but it will be a bit different this year, as it will be done virtually due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Other changes to the draft are the number of rounds with five, compared to the usual 40, however, teams can sign an unlimited number of undrafted players for $20,000.

The Indians hold six picks in the 2020 draft, 23, 36, 56, 95, 124, and 154.

For several years now the Indians draft approach has been focused on youth, selecting prep players and it is more than likely that the approach will not change this year.

Below are a few names the Indians could potentially call in the first round, come draft day on June 10 at 7 p.m.

C Dillion Dingler – Ohio State

Dingler has slowly been rising up draft boards and is believed by many scouts to be an “all-around” catcher. The former centerfielder is athletic behind the plate and solid defensively. His offensive game is a tad behind, as he slashed .267/.362/.396 in his first two college seasons, but does appear to control the strike zone well and posses plus raw power, according to scouts.

OF Pete Crow-Armstrong – Harvard-Westlake (CA)

It is more than likely Crow-Armstrong will not last until the Indians’ first pick at No. 23, but if he does, he fits the bill for the Tribe’s first selection. The 18-year old has been on many team’s radars for quite some time and is probably one of the better defensive outfielders in this year’s draft class. According to scouts, Crow-Armstrong is a dynamic athlete, who possesses some swing and miss but shows some power and coincidently has drawn comparisons to former Indian, Grady Sizemore.

RHP Jared Kelley – Refugio (TX)

Many scouts considered Kelley to be the nation’s top high school prospect, as he showcased well at the Area Code Games, displaying good velocity in his fastball and an advanced changeup. Scouts believe Kelley has the profile of a frontline starter with a good feel for pitching, who pounds the zone. Kelley could slip lower in the first round due to his asking price to sign.

RHP Nick Bitsko – Central Bucks East (PA)

Another player that fits the mold of a typical Indians’ draft selection is Bitsko, who announced in January he was graduating high school early. Viewed early on as a potential Top-10 pick, Bitsko’s stock has slipped due to his high school season not starting this year because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and being relatively overlooked by scouts the year before, as he was believed to enter the 2021 Draft.

LHP Dax Fulton – Mustang (OK)

The Indians have a history of selecting Boom or Bust prospects in the first round, such as lefty Brady Aiken in 2014, and Fulton fits that profile. The 6-foot-6 Southpaw underwent Tommy John Surgery in September, but according to scouts Fulton posses’ good velocity on his fastball and a plus curveball.

2020 Indians’ Picks

1 (23)

Competitive Balance Pick (36)

2 (56)

3 (95)

4 (124)

5 (154)

