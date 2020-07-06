Cleveland Indians 2020 Schedule Released, Tribe to Open at Home July 24th vs Royals

The Cleveland Indians 60-game schedule for the 2020 season is out, with the team playing 17 straight to start the season before getting an off day.

The team will open the season at home against the AL Central rival Kansas City Royals on Friday, July 24.

Following two more games against the Royals, the Tribe will then host the Chicago White Sox for three games.

After that it’s four on the road at the Twins, the biggest rival in the division, and then and home-and-home series against the Reds, two in Cincy at the Great American Ballpark, and two against them at Progressive Field.

Then the Tribe heads to Chicago for three against the White Sox, and then it’s two at home against the Cubs.

A six-game road swing follows at Detroit and at Pittsburgh, and then it’s home for six against two AL Central teams in the Tigers and Twins.

The club then heads for six road games, three at St.Louis against the Cardinals, and three at Kansas City.

They return home for seven, three against the Milwaukee Brewers and four against the Royals.

The Indians then go to Minnesota for three, at the Cubs for two, and at the Tigers for four games at Comerica Park.

Finally the last seven games will be at home, four against the White Sox, and then three against Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here is the complete 60-game Indians schedule for 2020 complete with start times. Home games in BOLD.

July 24 vs Kansas City 7:10pm

July 25 vs Kansas City 5:10pm

July 26 vs Kansas City 1:10pm

July 27 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10pm

July 28 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10pm

July 29 vs Chicago White Sox 6:10pm

July 30 at Minnesota 7:15pm

July 31 at Minnesota 8:10pm

August 1 at Minnesota 7:10pm

August 2 at Minnesota 2:10pm

August 3 at Cincinnati 6:40pm

August 4 at Cincinnati 6:10pm

August 5 vs Cincinnati 7:10pm

August 6 vs Cincinnati 6:10pm

August 7 at Chicago White Sox 8:10pm

August 8 at Chicago White Sox 2:10pm

August 9 at Chicago White Sox 2:10pm

August 11 vs Chicago Cubs 7:10pm

August 12 vs Chicago Cubs 6:10pm

August 14 at Detroit 7:10pm

August 15 at Detroit 6:10pm

August 16 at Detroit 1:10pm

August 18 at Pittsburgh 7:05pm

August 19 at Pittsburgh 7:05pm

August 20 at Pittsburgh 7:05pm

August 21 vs Detroit 7:10pm

August 22 vs Detroit 7:10pm

August 23rd vs Detroit 1:10pm

August 24th vs Minnesota 7:10pm

August 25 vs Minnesota 7:10pm

August 26 vs Minnesota 7:10pm

August 28 at St.Louis 8:15pm

August 29 at St.Louis 1:15pm

August 30 at St.Louis 2:15pm

August 31 at Kansas City 8:05pm

September 1 at Kansas City 8:05pm

September 2 at Kansas City 8:05pm

September 4 vs Milwaukee 7:10pm

September 5 vs Milwaukee 7:10pm

September 6 vs Milwaukee 1:10pm

September 7 vs Kansas City 6:10pm

September 8 vs Kansas City 6:10pm

September 9 vs Kansas City 6:10pm

September 10 vs Kansas City 6:10pm

September 11 at Minnesota 8:10pm

September 12 at Minnesota 8:15pm

September 13 at Minnesota 4:10pm

September 15 at Chicago White Sox 8:15pm

September 16 at Chicago White Sox 8:15pm

September 17 at Detroit 7:10pm

September 18 at Detroit 7:10pm

September 19 at Detroit 6:10pm

September 20 at Detroit 1:10pm

September 21 vs Chicago White Sox 6:10pm

September 22nd vs Chicago White Sox 6:10pm

September 23rd vs Chicago White Sox 6:10pm

September 24th vs Chicago White Sox 6:10pm

September 25 vs Pittsburgh 7:10pm

September 26 vs Pittsburgh 7:10pm

September 27 vs Pittsburgh 3:10pm