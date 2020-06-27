Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Cleveland Indians Agree to Deal with First-Round Pick SS Carson Tucker

Matt Loede

While the Major League Cleveland Indians continue to look ahead to the shortened 60-game season at the end of July, behind the scenes Friday the team made a big move, inking first-round pick Carson Tucker, the overall 23 pick in the draft.

MLB Insider Robert Murray tweeted out that Tucker and the Tribe have come to a deal in which he will get a $2 million dollar bonus.

The 18-year-old infielder, whose brother Cole Tucker is with the Pittsburgh Pirates, hit a solid .390 during his high school tenure in Phoenix, Arizona at Mountain Pointe High School.

MLB.com had Tucker ranked as the 52 overall prospect at the start of the MLB amateur draft.

Cole Tucker was chosen with the 23 pick by the Pirates back in 2014, and he currently is on Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster.

Last season Cole hit .211 with Pittsburgh with a pair of homers and 11 runs batted in, playing in 56 games with 147 trips to the plate.

The newest Indian had committed to the University of Texas, but the $2 million the Indians offered him must have been enough for them to change the youngsters mind.

Many publications had Tucker not going till the second-round, but the Indians did enough homework to think he was good enough for being picked with the 23 pick.

The last time the Indians chose a shortstop in round one of the draft worked out pretty good, as they selected Francisco Lindor back in 2011.

The club has not had a first-round pick come to terms with the team since 2001, when they failed to close a deal with Alan Horne, a starting pitcher who never made it to the big leagues and his career ended playing for Trenton back in 2011.

The team also announced they had come to terms Friday with second-round pick pitcher Logan Allen, as well as fifth-round pick righty pitcher Mason Hickman from Vanderbilt.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians President Chris Antonetti talks fiscal losses, covid-19 virus, new rule changes

Cleveland Indians team president Chris Antonetti admitted Friday in a zoom call with the media that there have been some covid-19 cases within the Indians organization. He also spoke about fiscal losses for 2020 and if that will impact the club, if fans in the stands has been discussed, and if any Indians players have spoken about not playing in the shortened season.

Matt Loede

Could a Three-Man Rotation Work for the Indians in a Shortened 2020 Season?

The strength of the Cleveland Indians as the 2020 season closes in will be there starting rotation. The team has no less than six pitchers who could start the game at a moments notice, but with a shortened 60-game season approaching, could manager Terry Francona pull off something as wild as going with a three-man starting rotation?

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Positives and Negatives of the Latest Extra Inning Rule in MLB

One of the new rule changes that will take place for the 2020 shortened season is starting with a runner at second in each half inning of extra innings. There's both some positives as well as negatives to the new rule, with some baseball purists already complaining it's unfair and will give too much of an edge towards offense.

Zach Shafron

by

Greenzipper

A 60-Game Season Only Makes a Francisco Lindor Trade Less Appealing for the Indians

The Indians have another issue once the short 60-game slate kicks off at the end of July, and it all has to do with the future of superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. Trading Lindor is going to be almost impossible with the short season, something that the team is going to need to think about as the season begins.

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77

How Many Games Does Vegas Expect the Indians to Win in the 60-Game 2020 Season?

Now that the 60-game MLB season for 2020 is official, it's time to start predicting on what teams are going to be at the top of their divisions as well as in the American and National Leagues. The Indians have a good opportunity with their slate to have a successful season, and even more so with the postseason having more teams added to it this season as well. Just how many games will it take for the Tribe to get there?

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Where Do the Oddsmakers Place the Indians to Win the World Series in 2020's Shortened Season?

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is official, as it was announced on Tuesday night that a 60-game season will take place starting in late July. With the season now on, oddsmakers are putting out who they think will bring home the title in October, with the Indians getting some rather high marks from those that are in the know about baseball.

Matt Loede

How Were the Indians Star Players Producing After 60 Games in 2019?

Now that it's official that the 2020 Major League Baseball season is going to be 60 games, it's worth it to look back and see how some of the Indians players fared last season after two months of the regular season, and if some of them who got off to hot starts can duplicate that this season.

Zach Shafron

The Threat of a Cancelled Season Casts Doubt Over Domingo Santana’s Future with the Indians

While it appears that a 2020 season in Major League Baseball will take place, the covid-19 virus still has question marks on if the season will actually go on as currently planned for late July. If it does not happen, a lot of one-year players will be affected by no season, with one of those players being the Indians new outfielder Domingo Santana.

Casey Drottar

New Players, New Rules - MLB and the Indians to Have a Different Look for Shortened 60-Game Season

Major League Baseball is back, as Monday night the league moved forward with a 60-game season for the 2020 season. Now that it will be official in late July, let's look at the new faces on the Indians roster for this season, as well as the new rules around baseball that will make for an interesting upcoming season.

Matt Loede

Play Ball! MLB Announces a 60-Game 2020 Season to Start in Late July

After weeks of back and forth and rejections of various proposals, Major League Baseball has finally gone ahead and announced they will put forth a 60-game schedule that will begin the last weekend in July. The announcement came Monday after the latest 60-game proposal rejection by the players in a vote of 33-5.

Matt Loede

by

Plenty