Cleveland Indians All-Time Top 10 Lifetime Home Run Leaders

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians have had plenty of great home run hitters over their franchise history.

From the early days and the likes of Al Rosen, Larry Doby and Hal Trosky, to the more modern days with Manny Ramirez, Albert Belle and Jim Thome, the Tribe has had their share of sluggers.

Today in a video we take a look at the top 10 for the team and some numbers for these players that might just surprise you.

Sit back and enjoy and relive some of the history of the team as we take you through the "Cleveland Indians All-Time Top 10 Lifetime Home Run Leaders."

The 2005 Indians: A Story of a Team That Truly Was "What If"

The 2005 Cleveland Indians were a team that had talent, swagger and all the ability to be a special team. The club trailed the White Sox late in the season and had a lead in the wild card race, but a final weekend collapse at Progressive Field cost this talented squad a playoff spot.

Mark Warmuth

Relive Some of the Best Indians Television Promos From the Past

Some have been great, some not so much, but if there's one thing over the years you can say about some of the Cleveland Indians television promos of the past is that they are memorable. Today we take a look at some of those promos and rate some of the good to the bad.

Matt Loede

30 Years Ago Today Indians Fans Flocked to Theaters to See the Debut of "Major League"

It's the movie that Indians fans to this day still love - highlighted by Charlie Sheen, the original 'Major League' turns 30 years old today, a movie that gave Tribe fans hope when it appeared there was none, and that movie theater goers cheered at.

Matt Loede

Report: MLB Could Start as Early as May in Empty Stadiums in Arizona

Fans are waiting to see when the season is going to start, and a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan says that the league could be playing games as early as May, with all 30 teams playing in empty stadiums in the Phoenix area.

Matt Loede

From 1994-2019: Drafting the Past 26 Years of Cleveland Indians Baseball

There's been plenty of memorable moments and players for the Indians over the last 26 years, and today we take a look at the team's draft history since 1996, and how it measures up and if the team has more or less 'won' those drafts.

T.J. Zuppe

Could the 2020 MLB Season Kickoff at Spring Training Sites in Arizona and Florida with No Fans?

Major League Baseball like the other majors sports leagues remain on hold to get games scheduled and back on the field. One report says that spring training cities in Florida and Arizona could be the key to starting the 2020 season, but that those games would be played in empty stadiums.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: The Strange Saga of the Man Once Called Fausto Carmona

One of the most oddest sagas in the history of the Indians was the case surrounding ex-pitcher Roberto Hernandez, otherwise known as "Fausto Carmona." The pitcher was one of the best during a stint in the American League, but then eventually the truth came out about who he really was, and his career with the Tribe was done shortly thereafter.

Casey Drottar

Six Indians Players Who Fell Short of Their Potential and Failed to Meet the Mark

There's been plenty of players over the years that entered the Indians organization with high hopes of being a star in the Majors. While it could have been injuries or inconsistency, a number of players just never seem to work out for one reason or another. Here's six that failed to reach the lofty heights the Indians and fans hoped they would have.

Matt Loede

Indians Pitcher Allen Shouts Out at Jemele Hill Defending Patriots' Owner Kraft's Gesture

Ex-ESPN anchor Jemele Hill took exception at a gesture Thursday from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in which he brought over 1.7 million masks from China to Boston using the Patriots team plane. Indians reliever Logan Allen called Hill out for the tweet.

Matt Loede

How Would You Feel About a HR Derby to Decide MLB Extra Innings?

Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Justin Turner brought up an interesting proposal about playing a HR derby type of format in games if the score between two teams is tied after 10 innings. It would be fun to watch for fans, and more fun to try and decide for the Indians what players would take part in the derby

Matt Loede

