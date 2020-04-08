The Cleveland Indians have had plenty of great home run hitters over their franchise history.

From the early days and the likes of Al Rosen, Larry Doby and Hal Trosky, to the more modern days with Manny Ramirez, Albert Belle and Jim Thome, the Tribe has had their share of sluggers.

Today in a video we take a look at the top 10 for the team and some numbers for these players that might just surprise you.

Sit back and enjoy and relive some of the history of the team as we take you through the "Cleveland Indians All-Time Top 10 Lifetime Home Run Leaders."