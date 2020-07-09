Cleveland Indians Announce 2021 Schedule; 162-Game Slate to Kickoff in Detroit April 1st

Major League Baseball is already planning for 2021, and today they took their first step back towards a 162-game season as they released a full schedule for the league and each and every club.

The Indians slate for 2021 will kickoff on the road, as they will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, April 1st.

The team will then turn around after three games with the Tigers and come home for their opener at Progressive Field against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, April 5th.

The opener is part of a short five-game homestand featuring two against the Royals, and then three against the Tigers on April 9th, 10th and 11th.

Highlights of the 2021 slate include a home game for the 4th of July for the first time since 2017 as the Tribe will host the Houston Astros.

Also the team will have eight “summer” weekends at Progressive Field, which starts Memorial Day weekend till the end of August.

· May 28-31 vs. Toronto Blue Jays & Chicago White Sox

· June 11-13 vs. Seattle Mariners

· July 1-4 vs. Houston Astros

· July 8-11 vs. Kansas City Royals

· July 22-25 vs. Tampa Bay Rays

· Aug. 6-8 vs. Detroit Tigers

· Aug. 20-22 vs. Los Angeles Angels

· Aug. 27-29 vs. Boston Red Sox

As far as 2021 Interleague goes, the Indians will play the National League Central, just like they are in the 2020 season.

Home Interleague opponents in 2021 include the Cincinnati Reds (May 7th-9th), Chicago Cubs (May 11th-12th), St. Louis Cardinals (July 27th-28th) and Milwaukee Brewers (Sept. 10th-12th).

In terms of homestands, the Tribe has two nine-game homestands, its longest of the season. The first will be April 20th to the 28th against the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins.

The second will be in late August (20th to the 29th) against the Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox.

The regular season for the Indians in 2021 will wrap up with a six-game road swing, as they will play in Kansas City on September 28th, 29th and 30th, then travel for three in Texas against the Rangers on October 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

Here's the complete Indians 162-game slate for 2021.

APRIL

April 1 @ Detroit

April 3 @ Detroit

April 4 @ Detroit

April 5 v Kansas City

April 7 v Kansas City

April 9 v Detroit

April 10 v Detroit

April 11 v Detroit

April 12 @ Chicago-AL

April 13 @ Chicago-AL

April 14 @ Chicago-AL

April 15 @ Chicago-AL

April 16 @ Cincinnati

April 17 @ Cincinnati

April 18 @ Cincinnati

April 20 v Chicago-AL

April 21 v Chicago-AL

April 22 v New York-AL

April 23 v New York-AL

April 24 v New York-AL

April 25 v New York-AL

April 26 v Minnesota

April 27 v Minnesota

April 28 v Minnesota

April 30 @ Chicago-AL

MAY

May 1 @ Chicago-AL

May 2 @ Chicago-AL

May 3 @ Kansas City

May 4 @ Kansas City

May 5 @ Kansas City

May 6 @ Kansas City

May 7 v Cincinnati

May 8 v Cincinnati

May 9 v Cincinnati

May 11 v Chicago-NL

May 12 v Chicago-NL

May 13 @ Seattle

May 14 @ Seattle

May 15 @ Seattle

May 16 @ Seattle

May 17 @ Los Angeles-AL

May 18 @ Los Angeles-AL

May 19 @ Los Angeles-AL

May 21 v Minnesota

May 22 v Minnesota

May 23 v Minnesota

May 24 @ Detroit

May 25 @ Detroit

May 26 @ Detroit

May 27 @ Detroit

May 28 v Toronto

May 29 v Toronto

May 30 v Toronto

May 31 v Chicago-AL

JUNE

June 1 v Chicago-AL

June 2 v Chicago-AL

June 4 @ Baltimore

June 5 @ Baltimore

June 6 @ Baltimore

June 8 @ St. Louis

June 9 @ St. Louis

June 11 v Seattle

June 12 v Seattle

June 13 v Seattle

June 14 v Baltimore

June 15 v Baltimore

June 16 v Baltimore

June 17 v Baltimore

June 18 @ Pittsburgh

June 19 @ Pittsburgh

June 20 @ Pittsburgh

June 21 @ Chicago-NL

June 22 @ Chicago-NL

June 24 @ Minnesota

June 25 @ Minnesota

June 26 @ Minnesota

June 27 @ Minnesota

June 28 v Detroit

June 29 v Detroit

June 30 v Detroit

JULY

July 1 v Houston

July 2 v Houston

July 3 v Houston

July 4 v Houston

July 5 @ Tampa Bay

July 6 @ Tampa Bay

July 7 @ Tampa Bay

July 8 v Kansas City

July 9 v Kansas City

July 10 v Kansas City

July 11 v Kansas City

July 16 @ Oakland

July 17 @ Oakland

July 18 @ Oakland

July 19 @ Houston

July 20 @ Houston

July 21 @ Houston

July 22 v Tampa Bay

July 23 v Tampa Bay

July 24 v Tampa Bay

July 25 v Tampa Bay

July 27 v St. Louis

July 28 v St. Louis

July 30 @ Chicago-AL

July 31 @ Chicago-AL

AUGUST

August 1 @ Chicago-AL

August 2 @ Toronto

August 3 @ Toronto

August 4 @ Toronto

August 5 @ Toronto

August 6 v Detroit

August 7 v Detroit

August 8 v Detroit

August 10 v Oakland

August 11 v Oakland

August 12 v Oakland

August 13 @ Detroit

August 14 @ Detroit

August 15 @ Detroit

August 16 @ Minnesota

August 17 @ Minnesota

August 18 @ Minnesota

August 20 v Los Angeles-AL

August 21 v Los Angeles-AL

August 22 v Los Angeles-AL

August 24 v Texas

August 25 v Texas

August 26 v Texas

August 27 v Boston

August 28 v Boston

August 29 v Boston

August 31 @ Kansas City

SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER

September 1 @ Kansas City

September 2 @ Kansas City

September 3 @ Boston

September 4 @ Boston

September 5 @ Boston

September 6 v Minnesota

September 7 v Minnesota

September 8 v Minnesota

September 9 v Minnesota

September 10 v Milwaukee

September 11 v Milwaukee

September 12 v Milwaukee

September 14 @ Minnesota

September 15 @ Minnesota

September 17 @ New York-AL

September 18 @ New York-AL

September 19 @ New York-AL

September 20 v Kansas City

September 21 v Kansas City

September 22 v Kansas City

September 23 v Chicago-AL

September 24 v Chicago-AL

September 25 v Chicago-AL

September 26 v Chicago-AL

September 28 @ Kansas City

September 29 @ Kansas City

September 30 @ Kansas City

October 1 @ Texas

October 2 @ Texas

October 3 @ Texas