Cleveland Indians Announce 2021 Schedule; 162-Game Slate to Kickoff in Detroit April 1st
Matt Loede
Major League Baseball is already planning for 2021, and today they took their first step back towards a 162-game season as they released a full schedule for the league and each and every club.
The Indians slate for 2021 will kickoff on the road, as they will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, April 1st.
The team will then turn around after three games with the Tigers and come home for their opener at Progressive Field against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, April 5th.
The opener is part of a short five-game homestand featuring two against the Royals, and then three against the Tigers on April 9th, 10th and 11th.
Highlights of the 2021 slate include a home game for the 4th of July for the first time since 2017 as the Tribe will host the Houston Astros.
Also the team will have eight “summer” weekends at Progressive Field, which starts Memorial Day weekend till the end of August.
· May 28-31 vs. Toronto Blue Jays & Chicago White Sox
· June 11-13 vs. Seattle Mariners
· July 1-4 vs. Houston Astros
· July 8-11 vs. Kansas City Royals
· July 22-25 vs. Tampa Bay Rays
· Aug. 6-8 vs. Detroit Tigers
· Aug. 20-22 vs. Los Angeles Angels
· Aug. 27-29 vs. Boston Red Sox
As far as 2021 Interleague goes, the Indians will play the National League Central, just like they are in the 2020 season.
Home Interleague opponents in 2021 include the Cincinnati Reds (May 7th-9th), Chicago Cubs (May 11th-12th), St. Louis Cardinals (July 27th-28th) and Milwaukee Brewers (Sept. 10th-12th).
In terms of homestands, the Tribe has two nine-game homestands, its longest of the season. The first will be April 20th to the 28th against the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins.
The second will be in late August (20th to the 29th) against the Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox.
The regular season for the Indians in 2021 will wrap up with a six-game road swing, as they will play in Kansas City on September 28th, 29th and 30th, then travel for three in Texas against the Rangers on October 1st, 2nd and 3rd.
Here's the complete Indians 162-game slate for 2021.
APRIL
April 1 @ Detroit
April 3 @ Detroit
April 4 @ Detroit
April 5 v Kansas City
April 7 v Kansas City
April 9 v Detroit
April 10 v Detroit
April 11 v Detroit
April 12 @ Chicago-AL
April 13 @ Chicago-AL
April 14 @ Chicago-AL
April 15 @ Chicago-AL
April 16 @ Cincinnati
April 17 @ Cincinnati
April 18 @ Cincinnati
April 20 v Chicago-AL
April 21 v Chicago-AL
April 22 v New York-AL
April 23 v New York-AL
April 24 v New York-AL
April 25 v New York-AL
April 26 v Minnesota
April 27 v Minnesota
April 28 v Minnesota
April 30 @ Chicago-AL
MAY
May 1 @ Chicago-AL
May 2 @ Chicago-AL
May 3 @ Kansas City
May 4 @ Kansas City
May 5 @ Kansas City
May 6 @ Kansas City
May 7 v Cincinnati
May 8 v Cincinnati
May 9 v Cincinnati
May 11 v Chicago-NL
May 12 v Chicago-NL
May 13 @ Seattle
May 14 @ Seattle
May 15 @ Seattle
May 16 @ Seattle
May 17 @ Los Angeles-AL
May 18 @ Los Angeles-AL
May 19 @ Los Angeles-AL
May 21 v Minnesota
May 22 v Minnesota
May 23 v Minnesota
May 24 @ Detroit
May 25 @ Detroit
May 26 @ Detroit
May 27 @ Detroit
May 28 v Toronto
May 29 v Toronto
May 30 v Toronto
May 31 v Chicago-AL
JUNE
June 1 v Chicago-AL
June 2 v Chicago-AL
June 4 @ Baltimore
June 5 @ Baltimore
June 6 @ Baltimore
June 8 @ St. Louis
June 9 @ St. Louis
June 11 v Seattle
June 12 v Seattle
June 13 v Seattle
June 14 v Baltimore
June 15 v Baltimore
June 16 v Baltimore
June 17 v Baltimore
June 18 @ Pittsburgh
June 19 @ Pittsburgh
June 20 @ Pittsburgh
June 21 @ Chicago-NL
June 22 @ Chicago-NL
June 24 @ Minnesota
June 25 @ Minnesota
June 26 @ Minnesota
June 27 @ Minnesota
June 28 v Detroit
June 29 v Detroit
June 30 v Detroit
JULY
July 1 v Houston
July 2 v Houston
July 3 v Houston
July 4 v Houston
July 5 @ Tampa Bay
July 6 @ Tampa Bay
July 7 @ Tampa Bay
July 8 v Kansas City
July 9 v Kansas City
July 10 v Kansas City
July 11 v Kansas City
July 16 @ Oakland
July 17 @ Oakland
July 18 @ Oakland
July 19 @ Houston
July 20 @ Houston
July 21 @ Houston
July 22 v Tampa Bay
July 23 v Tampa Bay
July 24 v Tampa Bay
July 25 v Tampa Bay
July 27 v St. Louis
July 28 v St. Louis
July 30 @ Chicago-AL
July 31 @ Chicago-AL
AUGUST
August 1 @ Chicago-AL
August 2 @ Toronto
August 3 @ Toronto
August 4 @ Toronto
August 5 @ Toronto
August 6 v Detroit
August 7 v Detroit
August 8 v Detroit
August 10 v Oakland
August 11 v Oakland
August 12 v Oakland
August 13 @ Detroit
August 14 @ Detroit
August 15 @ Detroit
August 16 @ Minnesota
August 17 @ Minnesota
August 18 @ Minnesota
August 20 v Los Angeles-AL
August 21 v Los Angeles-AL
August 22 v Los Angeles-AL
August 24 v Texas
August 25 v Texas
August 26 v Texas
August 27 v Boston
August 28 v Boston
August 29 v Boston
August 31 @ Kansas City
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER
September 1 @ Kansas City
September 2 @ Kansas City
September 3 @ Boston
September 4 @ Boston
September 5 @ Boston
September 6 v Minnesota
September 7 v Minnesota
September 8 v Minnesota
September 9 v Minnesota
September 10 v Milwaukee
September 11 v Milwaukee
September 12 v Milwaukee
September 14 @ Minnesota
September 15 @ Minnesota
September 17 @ New York-AL
September 18 @ New York-AL
September 19 @ New York-AL
September 20 v Kansas City
September 21 v Kansas City
September 22 v Kansas City
September 23 v Chicago-AL
September 24 v Chicago-AL
September 25 v Chicago-AL
September 26 v Chicago-AL
September 28 @ Kansas City
September 29 @ Kansas City
September 30 @ Kansas City
October 1 @ Texas
October 2 @ Texas
October 3 @ Texas