Cleveland Indians OF Delino DeShields Tests Positive for Covid-19 Virus

Matt Loede

The first workout for the 2020 Cleveland Indians is taking place today at Progressive Field, and the team is complete minus one player, that being new outfielder Delino DeShields.

Team president Chris Antonetti announced Friday that DeShields, who the team acquired back in January in the deal that sent Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers, has tested positive for the covid-19 virus.

Antonetti said that DeShields symptoms are mild, and that he will have to have two negative tests for the virus before he will be allowed to travel and join the Indians.

"We checked with him yesterday and last night, I think he's getting frustrated because he's starting to feel better, which is good news, but there's the protocols that he's going to have to follow and he understands that," Indians manager Terry Francona said.

DeShields is expected to complete for playing time in a crowded Indians outfield with the likes of Oscar Mercado, Franmil Reyes, Tyler Naquin, Jordan Luplow and others.

Last season with the Rangers DeShields hit .249 with four homers and 32 runs batted in with 24 stolen bases

All other Indians players on the current roster have made it to Progressive Field for the team's first workout of spring training 2.0.

The Indians are Still in a Pickle When it Comes to Top Prospect Nolan Jones

The Indians infield is going to be in transition, possibly as early as 2021. The team has a big time prospect right now in the minors who is going to get plenty of looks working out in Eastlake at Classic Park, that being Nolan Jones. What does the future hold for Jones and where do the Indians see him fitting eventually on their big league roster?

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77

What MLB Club is Built to Last as Spring Training 2.0 Approaches?

Baseball's second spring training of 2020 is set to get underway over the weekend, and there are plenty of question marks about each and every team and how the short 60-game season will play out. Join the crew at SI as they chat on spring training 2.0 and its biggest questions.

Matt Loede

Can Indians SS Francisco Lindor Hide the Noise of the Distractions Regarding His Future and Be Successful?

So much has been said about the status of Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, it's hard to think that he will be able to hide away from all the distractions of possibly being traded by the team that drafted him. If the Indians want any chance at being successful in 2020, it starts with Lindor being focused on playing and not worrying about his future outside of Cleveland.

Zach Shafron

Indians Hall of Fame SS Omar Vizquel Recalls His MLB Debut in April of 1989

Indians Hall of Fame shortstop Omar Vizquel made quite an impact in the Majors over his 24-year career, and in that time he made some amazing plays and had quite a few memorable moments. One moment that he and most ballplayers never forget is their first Major League game. Vizquel's first game and first series came back in 1989 with Seattle, as he and the team opened the season in Oakland against the A's.

Matt Loede

How Many MLB Players Will Not Take the Risk and Opt Out of Playing in 2020's Short Season?

A number of players have stated that the shortened season along with the high risk of contracting coronavirus is just too much and don't feel it's worth it to take a chance in playing in 2020. It will be interesting to see at the end of the day how many players in the end decide to simply sit back and watch and not take a chance playing in 2020.

Matt Loede

Analyzing The 2020 Cleveland Indians Bullpen

The 2020 Cleveland Indians are getting set to start their second spring training of the year after baseball was shut down in March. One key position on the team that has to have a big year for this team to succeed is that of the bullpen. With a number of veteran arms the pen for the Tribe could be one of the best in the American League. Today we break down that area of the team and how it may play out in 2020.

Zach Shafron

How Will the Indians Batting Order and Pitching Rotation Look on Opening Day in 2020?

The countdown is on for the opener for the Cleveland Indians in 2020, and while the team still has to go through spring training 2.0 and make sure they are healthy to start the year, there's going to be options for the club when it comes to putting together a batting order as well as pitching rotation to start the season. Today we take a look at what we'd go with for the 2020 Tribe.

Matt Loede

Indians a Healthy Squad as They Get Ready to Report for Spring Training 2.0

The Indians are getting set to all report to Cleveland and get ready for spring training 2.0 at Progressive Field. One of the major keys to how good this team could be has to do with how healthy they are entering the season. Team president Chris Antonetti said Monday that as of now all the members of the roster are healthy, and there have been no positive tests among the players.

Matt Loede

Finding a New Closer for the Indians in 2021?

The Indians are looking at their options as well as their payroll moving forward, and one spot on the team where they could save money and infuse youth is that of the closer spot. Brad Hand is set to enter his second season as closer in 2020, but if he struggles could the team move in another direction, possibly to that of a new closer in 2021 for the franchise?

Mark Warmuth

Observations on the Cleveland Indians 2020 Spring Training 2.0 Roster Pool

Sunday the Indians released their 55-player roster pool as they get set for their second spring training in 2020, and there are a few interesting players on the roster, and some interesting decisions that went into deciding who made each roster, the player pool in Cleveland and the second roster that will train in Eastlake.

Matt Loede