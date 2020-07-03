Cleveland Indians OF Delino DeShields Tests Positive for Covid-19 Virus

The first workout for the 2020 Cleveland Indians is taking place today at Progressive Field, and the team is complete minus one player, that being new outfielder Delino DeShields.

Team president Chris Antonetti announced Friday that DeShields, who the team acquired back in January in the deal that sent Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers, has tested positive for the covid-19 virus.

Antonetti said that DeShields symptoms are mild, and that he will have to have two negative tests for the virus before he will be allowed to travel and join the Indians.

"We checked with him yesterday and last night, I think he's getting frustrated because he's starting to feel better, which is good news, but there's the protocols that he's going to have to follow and he understands that," Indians manager Terry Francona said.

DeShields is expected to complete for playing time in a crowded Indians outfield with the likes of Oscar Mercado, Franmil Reyes, Tyler Naquin, Jordan Luplow and others.

Last season with the Rangers DeShields hit .249 with four homers and 32 runs batted in with 24 stolen bases

All other Indians players on the current roster have made it to Progressive Field for the team's first workout of spring training 2.0.