Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Indians OF Mercado Exits Game With Sprained Left Wrist

Alex Hooper

Cleveland Indians center fielder Oscar Mercado left Thursday’s Cactus League game against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning with what is being called a left wrist sprain. He is listed as day-to-day, and the team will reevaluate the injury on Friday.

Charging in on a fly ball from the Giants’ Alex Dickerson, Mercado made a diving catch, after which he remained on the ground in pain. He exited with Tribe medical staff shortly thereafter.

With manager Terry Francona absent, missing his second straight Spring Training game by doctor’s orders, acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. did not make a statement regarding the injury.

In the top of the fourth, Mercado gave the Indians a 2-0 lead with a two-run home run. They won the game, 7-1.

Should Mercado’s injury more substantial than the initial statement implies, the team would be prepared defensively with the presence of Delino DeShields. The 27-year-old, acquired from the Texas Rangers in the Corey Kluber trade, has 17 defensive runs saved and 24 outs above average in center over the past two years. He has been a light hitter in his career and gives the Indians far more flexibility if used in a bench role.

In his rookie season, Mercado slashed .269/.318/.443 (95 wRC+) over 482 plate appearances in 115 games. He hit 15 home runs and stole 15 bases.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ST Game #14: Indians Pitching Shuts Down Giants in 7-1 Win in Scottsdale

Zach Plesac threw four innings allowing just a run, and the bullpen did the rest as the Indians beat the San Francisco Giants 7-1 in Scottsdale to improve their record to 5-9 on the season.

Matt Loede

Indians Announce Start Times and Broadcast Schedule for 2020 Regular Season

Start times as well as the team's broadcast slate has been announced for the Indians 2020 regular season schedule.

Matt Loede

Indians Battle the Giants in Scottsdale as Plesac Goes for the Tribe

The Indians will look for their second straight spring win as they take on the Giants in Scottsdale with Zach Plesac going in his third spring start for the Indians.

Matt Loede

YouTube TV Inks Deal to Continue Airing Most Fox Sports Channels, Including SportsTime Ohio

Less than a week after stating they would no longer be able to continue to carry certain Fox Sports properties, You Tube TV announced Thursday they have come to a deal with Sinclair broadcasting, and that stations like SportsTime Ohio would stay on the internet TV provider.

Matt Loede

How is the Cleveland Indians Bullpen Shaping Up Midway Through Spring Training?

The Indians bullpen was a strength back in 2019, and while some of the names for 2020 have already changed, the team is hopeful that the unit can again be a big part of the success of the Tribe once they start to take the field.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Fans Shouldn't Compare Francisco Lindor's Situation to Christian Yelich's Extension

Casey Drottar

What is a Realistic Contract Number for Francisco Lindor? Here's What One Projection System Suggests

Most everyone, at this point, has taken a stab at predicting what sort of offer Lindor would accept, but Dan Szymborski, developer of the ZiPS projection model, may have provided the best attempt at a numbers-based offer over at FanGraphs.

T.J. Zuppe

Civale Goes Two Scoreless, Lindor Hits HR as Indians Top Diamondbacks 6-2

The Indians got two scoreless innings from Aaron Civale in his first start of the spring, and Francisco Lindor's three-run homer was the big blow as the Tribe defeated the Diamondbacks on the road 6-2 to move to 4-9 on the spring

Matt Loede

ST Game #13 Preview: Civale Makes First Spring Start as Indians Travel to Play the Diamondbacks

Indians young starter Aaron Civale will be on the bump Wednesday afternoon as the team takes on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a spring training affair in Scottsdale at Salt River Fields.

Matt Loede

Indians Manager Terry Francona to Miss Wednesdy's Game on Advice of Team Doctors

After the team stated that he was rundown and having gastrointestinal issues, the Indians will not have manager Terry Francona on the bench Wednesday when the team travels to Scottsdale to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Matt Loede