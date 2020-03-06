Cleveland Indians center fielder Oscar Mercado left Thursday’s Cactus League game against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning with what is being called a left wrist sprain. He is listed as day-to-day, and the team will reevaluate the injury on Friday.

Charging in on a fly ball from the Giants’ Alex Dickerson, Mercado made a diving catch, after which he remained on the ground in pain. He exited with Tribe medical staff shortly thereafter.

With manager Terry Francona absent, missing his second straight Spring Training game by doctor’s orders, acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. did not make a statement regarding the injury.

In the top of the fourth, Mercado gave the Indians a 2-0 lead with a two-run home run. They won the game, 7-1.

Should Mercado’s injury more substantial than the initial statement implies, the team would be prepared defensively with the presence of Delino DeShields. The 27-year-old, acquired from the Texas Rangers in the Corey Kluber trade, has 17 defensive runs saved and 24 outs above average in center over the past two years. He has been a light hitter in his career and gives the Indians far more flexibility if used in a bench role.

In his rookie season, Mercado slashed .269/.318/.443 (95 wRC+) over 482 plate appearances in 115 games. He hit 15 home runs and stole 15 bases.