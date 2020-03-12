Cleveland Indians Release Statement Regarding Pushed Back Season and Spring Training Games Being Cancelled

The world of sports continues to be changed it seems like almost hourly with the ongoing COVID-19 (otherwise known as coronavirus).

While other sports leagues have acted in similar fashion, Major League Baseball took swift action Thursday, cancelling the remaining spring training games and pushing back the season by at least two weeks.

The Cleveland Indians issued a statement Thursday afternoon when the decision came down in full support of commissioner Rob Manfred's decision to suspend the rest of spring training and delay the season.

We are aware of Commissioner Robert Manfred’s decision today to delay the start of the 2020 MLB regular season by at least two weeks and suspending Spring Training games. We fully support today’s decision as the safety of our community, fans and our employees/uniformed staff is of the utmost importance.

We will provide further details as soon as we have more clarity from MLB on the status of the start of our season.

The Indians were one of eight teams slated to start the season at home on March 26, as they had a home affair for 1:10pm with the Detroit Tigers.

Two weeks from March 26 is April 9, but it's not official that is when the season will start.

The league will also have to figure out the schedule for the games that were slated to be played between March 26 and when the season does finally get underway.