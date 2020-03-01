Cleveland Baseball Insider
Cleveland Indians Reliever Adam Cimber Suffering From Tightness in His Side

Matt Loede

One of the Cleveland Indians staples in their bullpen is suffering from an injury, keeping him off the diamond since the first spring training game.

That pitcher is reliever Adam Cimber, who according to manager Terry Francona via Indians.com is suffering from tightness in his side.

Cimber did make the trip with the Tribe to Las Vegas for the Indians 8-6 split-squad setback to the Oakland A’s, but was not one of the eight Indians pitchers that took the mound in the loss.

As is usually the case in the spring, the team and Francona is playing it safe with Cimber, making sure that he is healthy and ready to go before he is back on the mound.

“Just don’t want to push guys,” Francona said.

“With all these games, it’s been tough to find enough pitching, but we don’t want to run somebody out there and hurt them because we were trying to fill an inning in a Spring Training game.

“That’s why you’ve seen a lot of the Minor League kids coming over and you will continue to the next few days.”

The starting rotation has already suffered a couple injuries this spring with Mike Clevinger having knee surgery, Carlos Carrasco suffering a hip flexor, and Aaron Civale has a sore groin.

Both Carrasco and Civale are expected back as early as this week, while Clevinger has started a throwing program and could be back before the start of the season on March 26 if all goes well.

The pen got in on the action of suffering a rather significant injury this week when it was announced that new reliever Emmanuel Clase will miss eight to 12 weeks with an upper back strain.

For Cimber, it will be seeing how his side is before he starts to throw again, but Francona did not seem to feel that the injury would hurt the team long term.

