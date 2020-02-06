Cleveland Indians Reportedly Set to Sign Outfielder Domingo Santana

Cleveland Indians fans that have been pining for the team to ink an outfielder are going to get their wish it appears.

Only it’s not the outfielder most think the team should be giving a contract to.

The outfielder is free agent Domingo Santana, a six-year veteran who last season hit .253 in 121 games with the Seattle Mariners.

Santana does have some pop in his bat, slugging 21 homers and driving in 69 runs a season ago for Seattle.

The signing is not official, but came to light after a tweet on Wednesday night from the Dominican Republic from Yancen Pujols.

Santana’s best season came in 2017 with the Milwaukee Brewers when he hit 30 homers and drove in 85 runs hitting .278.

The Indians big need in the outfield are the two corner spots, and Santana can fill that void, as last season he suited up for 59 games in left field and 42 in right.

The 27-year-old righty from Santo Domingo also played two seasons with the Houston Astros before being traded to Milwaukee.

Many Indians fans have been hopeful that the team would bring back Yasiel Puig to fill an outfield hole, but it appears they will go with the much cheaper option instead with Santana.

The Indians will open spring training next week in Goodyear, Arizona.