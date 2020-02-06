Cleveland Baseball Insider
Cleveland Indians Reportedly Set to Sign Outfielder Domingo Santana

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians fans that have been pining for the team to ink an outfielder are going to get their wish it appears.

Only it’s not the outfielder most think the team should be giving a contract to.

The outfielder is free agent Domingo Santana, a six-year veteran who last season hit .253 in 121 games with the Seattle Mariners.

Santana does have some pop in his bat, slugging 21 homers and driving in 69 runs a season ago for Seattle.

The signing is not official, but came to light after a tweet on Wednesday night from the Dominican Republic from Yancen Pujols.

Santana’s best season came in 2017 with the Milwaukee Brewers when he hit 30 homers and drove in 85 runs hitting .278.

The Indians big need in the outfield are the two corner spots, and Santana can fill that void, as last season he suited up for 59 games in left field and 42 in right.

The 27-year-old righty from Santo Domingo also played two seasons with the Houston Astros before being traded to Milwaukee.

Many Indians fans have been hopeful that the team would bring back Yasiel Puig to fill an outfield hole, but it appears they will go with the much cheaper option instead with Santana.

The Indians will open spring training next week in Goodyear, Arizona.

As Players Speak Out, Indians Dealings Represent Worst of Current Labor Deal

The Cleveland Indians either cannot or will not pay for Francisco Lindor. Neither is acceptable.

Alex Hooper

Snydes

Getting Traded For Great Pitching is Nothing New For DeShields Family

Delino DeShields, joining the Indians after spending parts of five seasons with the Rangers, got his first introduction to Cleveland this past weekend at TribeFest. Greeted by thousands of new fans and several new teammates, he took an opportunity to reflect on his father's words.

T.J. Zuppe

Can Oscar Mercado Defy Projections for the Indians Once Again in 2020?

Indians center fielder Oscar Mercado came through with a big 2019 for the Tribe and is going to be a starter in center to start 2020, but can he put up a repeat performance number wise this upcoming season?

Casey Drottar

Casey Drottar

The Latest Prediction for the Indians Win/Loss Total for 2020 is Out

Many preseason picks are starting to come out when it comes to Major League Baseball, and today USA Today came out with their picks and how the wins and losses will turn out for the Indians in 2020

Matt Loede

Indiansfan

‘Powerful’ Swing Isn’t Among ‘Sweet Things’ Franmil Reyes Cut Out This Winter

For all of the discussion of how unlinking Franmil Reyes from strictly serving as the designated hitter could positively impact the roster, there’s a lingering and possibly detrimental question — how, if at all, will a slimmed down body impact the thunderous slugger’s swing?

T.J. Zuppe

Mercado's High School Jersey to be Retired Saturday

Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida will retire the budding outfielder's #13 in a ceremony on Saturday, February 8.

Alex Hooper

Indiansfan

If the Indians Outfield Can Produce Enough Remains a Huge Question in 2020

The outfield remains the biggest question mark on the 2020 Indians roster, and many are wondering how that position on the team will score runs this upcoming season

Mark Warmuth

Indiansfan

'They Haven't Offered Me the Right Thing': Francisco Lindor Talks About His Future and a 'Love' of Cleveland

Lindor, acknowledging the balance of wanting to get paid what he's worth but also placing an importance on winning championships, addressed his future this weekend with a handful of reporters at TribeFest in Cleveland.

T.J. Zuppe

Indiansfan

There's No Guarantee Zach Plesac Has a Spot in the Indians’ 2020 Rotation

Zach Plesac started 21 games for the Indians last season, but entering 2020 there's no 'for sure' that he'll be in the starting rotation.

Casey Drottar

Casey Drottar

Bobby Bradley's Opening Day Roster Spot on the Indians Could Depend on Franmil Reyes

After a short stint with the Indians in 2019, prospect Bobby Bradley could be ready with a big spring to make the teams opening day roster. That spot though could depend on fellow Tribe slugger Franmil Reyes.

Casey Drottar

cdrottar