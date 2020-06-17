Cleveland Indians Team Shop at Progressive Field Reopens

The Cleveland Indians team shop located at Progressive Field was one of the businesses that was damaged during the protests which turned destructive back on May 30th in Downtown Cleveland.

The team announced that the shop is opening back up starting today, and that it will be open moving forward Monday through Thursday from 11am to 4pm.

The shop will accept credit card purchases and contactless forms of payment only. Staff will be required to wear masks and the club “strongly recommends” that fans do the same “for the safety of our shoppers and employees.”

There was no word on how much exact damage was done to the business on May 30, also there was no number given to how many people were involved in the break-in.

Fans will have multiple shopping options, including shopping in person, calling ahead for curbside pickup or requesting items to be shipped to a mailing address.