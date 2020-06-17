Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Cleveland Indians Team Shop at Progressive Field Reopens

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians team shop located at Progressive Field was one of the businesses that was damaged during the protests which turned destructive back on May 30th in Downtown Cleveland.

The team announced that the shop is opening back up starting today, and that it will be open moving forward Monday through Thursday from 11am to 4pm.

The shop will accept credit card purchases and contactless forms of payment only. Staff will be required to wear masks and the club “strongly recommends” that fans do the same “for the safety of our shoppers and employees.”

There was no word on how much exact damage was done to the business on May 30, also there was no number given to how many people were involved in the break-in.

Fans will have multiple shopping options, including shopping in person, calling ahead for curbside pickup or requesting items to be shipped to a mailing address.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Silence in the Booth (For Now), How One Indians Broadcaster is Handling a Summer with Baseball

For 30 years Indians broadcaster Jim Rosenhaus has spent his summers traveling around calling baseball games. For the first time he's not because of the covid-19 pandemic that shut down all professional sports in and around the country. "Rosey" thinks there will be a season in 2020, but it's going to be very different as he and the rest of baseball tries to get back to normal.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

MLB is Attempting to Restart 2020 Negotiations in the Worst Possible Way

Major League Baseball owners and players continue to fight it out over money instead of trying to get the 2020 shortened season underway. It's a fight that has dragged out to the public, and it's going to be tough for the game to make any goodwill unless things get settled quickly and a season gets going

Casey Drottar

Should the Indians Use a Four-Man Rotation During a Shortened 2020 Season?

With it looking more and more like there's only going to be a schedule that will be about 50 games, how managers treat their starting rotations might be vastly different than it would be for a 162-game season. With the amount of solid starting pitching for the Indians, it might be worth going with just a four-man rotation.

Casey Drottar

What Does the Future Hold for 2020 and Beyond for Young Indians Yu Chang and Bobby Bradley?

The Indians have a pair of 24-year-old players who could be a key to the teams' future when it comes to being successful. Those two players are infielders Yu Chang and Bobby Bradley. With Carlos Santana's time likely coming to a close sooner than later, and Francisco Lindor likely being traded before he's a free agent, Chang and Bradley are important to the future of the franchise.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Get High Marks Nationally For 2020 MLB Draft Selections

The Indians were looking to build for the near future on Wednesday and Thursday as they picked players in the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft, and following the picks of all teams, one national publication thinks the Indians were one team that had a successful two days.

Matt Loede

Indians Players React to Players Rejecting Latest Deal, Tell Owners to Set the Schedule

Saturday the players union rejected the latest offer from Major League Baseball owners, and now they are saying they will no longer negotiate any further. Indians players took to social media to give their view on Saturday to give their opinion on the situation.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: Mark McGwire's Memorable Two-Game Series in Cleveland During the HR Race in 1998

Mark McGwire made baseball history in 1998 with 70 homers in one season, breaking Roger Maris' mark of 61 in a single campaign. For two days in late June, McGwire and the Cardinals came to Cleveland, and the slugger continued his march towards baseball history with two memorable blasts against the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Despite Revenue Losses, Picking Up Roberto Pérez’s Option is Still a No-Brainer for the Indians

The Indians last season dealt catcher Yan Gomes to the Washington Nationals, handing the job of catcher to Roberto Perez. While Perez still has time on his deal, it would be smart for the Indians to do the right thing and pickup the options on the catchers current Indians deal.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

2020 Complete Cleveland Indians Draft Breakdown and Capsules

The 2020 MLB Draft was rated a success by the Cleveland Indians, as the team was able to draft some players they think will have great success in the years to come as they hope to make it to the big leagues someday. Here is a breakdown of each player as well as some insight on what to expect from each as they continue on their baseball paths.

Matt Loede

by

Ballet Feet

Former Indian Kipnis Says He Doesn't See a Season in MLB, Commish Manfred Says Games Will Be Played "100 Percent"

Former Cleveland Indian second basemen Jason Kipnis spoke out on ESPN 1000 stating he doesn't see a season coming anytime soon. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said on MLB Network that there will be a 2020 season "100 percent."

Matt Loede