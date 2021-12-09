Cleveland’s Jack Graney Heading to Cooperstown

The Major League Baseball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that former Cleveland play-by-play voice Jack Graney has been named the 2022 recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting.

Josh Rawitch, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, stated the following in a press release:

“Jack Graney was a pioneer in the broadcast industry, not only establishing a model for game descriptions in the earliest days of radio but also for blazing a trail for former players to transition to the broadcast booth,”

“In calling Cleveland’s games for parts of three decades after a successful playing career of his own, Graney brought the exploits of future Hall of Famers like Earl Averill, Lou Boudreau, Larry Doby, Bob Feller and Satchel Paige into homes throughout Ohio’s North Coast, becoming as much a part of the fabric of the team as the players themselves. His attention to detail and love for the game made Jack Graney one of the National Pastime’s radio legends.”

Graney played 14 years for Cleveland Naps between 1908-1922. He is considered to be the first player to move from the field to the broadcasting booth. Graney called Indians games for 22 years between 1932-1953. One of partners in the booth Jimmy Dudley, was a Frick award winner in 1997.

Graney who passed away on April 20, 1978, is remembered by a quote on the wall in the press dining room at Progressive Field. “I tried to follow the ball, stay with the play and leave the fancy words to others".

He will be recognized as part of the Hall of Fame Weekend from July 22-25 in Cooperstown.