After last week's reports of a Jose Ramirez contract extension, the organization makes it official.

The Guardians officially announced that José Ramírez has signed a contract extension with the team through the 2028 season. This extension will make José the longest-tenured position player in club history at 16 years. The only other players to play more seasons for the organization are pitchers Mel Harder who played 18 seasons, and Bob Feller who also played 16 seasons.

Given that Bob Feller has a statue built of himself outside Progressive Field, José Ramírez has certainly put himself in elite company with this extension.

This is not only a big deal because of Cleveland’s love for Ramírez, and Ramírez’s love back, but because he remains one of MLB’s top talents. Since 2017 José Ramírez is one of only two players who have four top-six MVP finishes. The other player is that outfielder from the Los Angeles Angels, Mike Trout.

Ramírez is also third in fWAR since 2016 with a 33.6, which only trails Mookie Betts and Mike Trout. Since 2017, José also has the most extra-base hits in the entire Major League at 345. He truly is a one-of-a-kind player.

Guardians President of Baseball Operations, Chris Antonetti, expressed his excitement about signing José long-term saying, “We’re thrilled to reach a contract extension with José Ramírez that will keep him in Cleveland for the foreseeable future. José has been such an integral member of our organization and will continue to be a cornerstone of our club moving forward.”

Ramírez has already been off to a historic start to the 2022 season. Through the first week, he is already hitting .480 with three home runs (including a grand slam), and 14 RBI.

The organization will hold a press conference tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. about the contract extension. The Guardians also play their Home Opener tomorrow night against the San Francisco Giants at 7:10, where José Ramírez is sure to get a massive ovation from the home crowd.

