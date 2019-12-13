The 2019 MLB Winter Meetings are all but over in San Diego, but the rumors continue that the Tribe and Los Angeles Dodgers are chatting about a possible huge deal for All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor.

While the Dodgers have been in on Lindor for awhile, there's now a report out that Los Angeles may also be eyeing one of the young Indians starting pitchers, that being Mike Clevinger.

There was reports that the Dodgers were aggressive in going after big name free agents Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg, but now after missing out on all three they could turn their attention to the Indians 28-year-old.

Last season was another solid one for the popular Clevinger, who despite suffering an early back injury went 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA, amassing 169 strikeouts in 126 innings.

The report about Clevinger being a possible chip in a deal for Lindor came from David Vassegh, who covers the Dodgers and hosts ‘Dodger Talk’ on AM 570 LA Sports.

His report confirmed that the Indians would not move Lindor to Los Angeles without getting back top Dodgers prospect Gavin Lux, and that Clevinger could also be part of a deal.

From what I’ve found out the last 24 hours, there have been different versions of the trade discussed that would involve Lindor and not Corey Kluber, but Lindor and possibly Mike Clevinger.”

Moving both Lindor and Clevinger would be a PR nightmare for the Indians, but they know that they might have to up the ante to get Lux and fellow top Dodgers prospect Dustin May.

Clevinger is about to enter his first year of arbitration, and there's been no word as of now about any sort of long term deal coming between the Indians and the pitcher.

It's similar to the quandary that the team was in last year with fellow pitcher Trevor Bauer, who was vocal about not inking a long term deal with the Tribe, and eventually was moved at the trade deadline.

Maybe things will end differently with Clevinger, but the fact his name is being bantered about as a possible trade chip doesn't bode well for his long term future in Cleveland.