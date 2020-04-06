Cleveland Baseball Insider
Could the 2020 MLB Season Kickoff at Spring Training Sites in Arizona and Florida with No Fans?

Matt Loede

The 2020 Major League Baseball season remains on hold for now, but the league is still looking at options to get the season underway and do it in the safest way possible for all involved.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Saturday that one option that is being thrown around is that of starting the season in empty stadiums in spring training sites in both Florida and Arizona.

The Indians spring training complex is shared with the Cincinnati Reds in Goodyear, Arizona.

Rosenthal said that Arizona is “more likely” to be the host of more games than Florida.

15 teams, including the Indians, currently run their spring training in Arizona.

Those teams include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Indians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland A’s, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers.

It is unknown how the schedule would work, including how divisional play would work considering in Arizona you have three of the five AL Central teams, while in Florida you have the other two – the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers.

A ton of things would have to be worked out in order to keep players, coaches, team staff and even those on the grounds crew at the stadiums and umpires safe.

The empty stadium concept would minimize the number of people that could be carriers of the covid-19 virus and that could spread the disease.

For now it sounds more and more like the two spring training states will have an important part in getting the season underway.

Indians Lookback: The Strange Saga of the Man Once Called Fausto Carmona

One of the most oddest sagas in the history of the Indians was the case surrounding ex-pitcher Roberto Hernandez, otherwise known as "Fausto Carmona." The pitcher was one of the best during a stint in the American League, but then eventually the truth came out about who he really was, and his career with the Tribe was done shortly thereafter.

Casey Drottar

Six Indians Players Who Fell Short of Their Potential and Failed to Meet the Mark

There's been plenty of players over the years that entered the Indians organization with high hopes of being a star in the Majors. While it could have been injuries or inconsistency, a number of players just never seem to work out for one reason or another. Here's six that failed to reach the lofty heights the Indians and fans hoped they would have.

Matt Loede

Indians Pitcher Allen Shouts Out at Jemele Hill Defending Patriots' Owner Kraft's Gesture

Ex-ESPN anchor Jemele Hill took exception at a gesture Thursday from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in which he brought over 1.7 million masks from China to Boston using the Patriots team plane. Indians reliever Logan Allen called Hill out for the tweet.

Matt Loede

How Would You Feel About a HR Derby to Decide MLB Extra Innings?

Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Justin Turner brought up an interesting proposal about playing a HR derby type of format in games if the score between two teams is tied after 10 innings. It would be fun to watch for fans, and more fun to try and decide for the Indians what players would take part in the derby

Matt Loede

One Way to Get Your Indians and MLB Fix - Simulated Board and Online Baseball Games

Baseball fans are doing whatever they can to enjoy the game of baseball despite the fact that games are not being played on the field. There's a couple of simulated games you can play while we are all sitting around hopefully waiting for the season to start, and thus far in those games the Indians are actually playing pretty well.

Mark Warmuth

President Trump Gives Kudos to Commissioners of Major Sports Leagues

While all of America sits back and waits for the hopeful return of Major sports to the playing fields across the country, Saturday US President Donald Trump thanked the commissioners of all the Major Sports Leagues for their ongoing efforts to care for their communities, workforce and fan bases.

Matt Loede

A Postponed Opening Day Gives Jake Bauers a Second Chance to Impress the Indians

It looked like outfielder Jake Bauers was on his way to the minors after another tough spring training, but now withe the season not getting started for some time, and there being a chance at an expanded roster, Bauers has another shot to impress the Indians brass.

Casey Drottar

Indians 3B Jose Ramirez Puts Out a Video on the Dangers of Covid-19 and Staying Safe

Matt Loede

Video: SI's Tom Verducci on How Cincinnati Became the Kings of Opening Day and How Different was 2020

While 30 teams celebrate their home opener, no one does it quite like the city of Cincinnati, and with Covid-19 stopping play and opening day in the Majors (for now), SI senior MLB writer Tom Verducci talks about how the city of Cincy has become the king of opening day in all of baseball, and how 2020 was very different with no game to start the season.

Matt Loede

When's the Last Time the Indians Led Off Their Season With A Hit, Anyway?

Admittedly, it was tough to recall the last time a Tribe leadoff man reached base to begin the season -- not that it's often something to really remember. But with baseball on hiatus for the time being, let's revisit the past 20 years in leading off.

T.J. Zuppe