Could the 2020 MLB Season Kickoff at Spring Training Sites in Arizona and Florida with No Fans?

The 2020 Major League Baseball season remains on hold for now, but the league is still looking at options to get the season underway and do it in the safest way possible for all involved.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Saturday that one option that is being thrown around is that of starting the season in empty stadiums in spring training sites in both Florida and Arizona.

The Indians spring training complex is shared with the Cincinnati Reds in Goodyear, Arizona.

Rosenthal said that Arizona is “more likely” to be the host of more games than Florida.

15 teams, including the Indians, currently run their spring training in Arizona.

Those teams include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Indians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland A’s, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers.

It is unknown how the schedule would work, including how divisional play would work considering in Arizona you have three of the five AL Central teams, while in Florida you have the other two – the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers.

A ton of things would have to be worked out in order to keep players, coaches, team staff and even those on the grounds crew at the stadiums and umpires safe.

The empty stadium concept would minimize the number of people that could be carriers of the covid-19 virus and that could spread the disease.

For now it sounds more and more like the two spring training states will have an important part in getting the season underway.