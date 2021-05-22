DeGrom Working His way Back to the Majors for the Mets Through the Minors

The New York Mets really put players in the low Class A league in a difficult place.

It was members of the Palm Beach Cardinals that were the victims of this ace’s stellar pitching, this time as a part of the St. Lucie Mets in a rehab start.

Jacob DeGrom is recovering from tightness in his right side and lower back that kept him out of Major League action since May 11th.

It certainly showed that the ace did not miss a beat from the absence.

In the three innings that the two-time Cy Young Award winner pitched, the right-hander struck out eight and only allowed one member on base, Masyn Winn, and that was due to a fielding error.

Via ESPN, DeGrom is 3-2 with a 0.68 ERA in six starts for the Mets this season with 65 strikeouts and seven walks in 40 innings.

Those numbers are quite impressive and show just how lethal this star pitcher can be against players of his own caliber in the Major Leagues.

Clearly, the idea was to just get DeGrom back in the swing of things before returning to Major League action for the Mets in the near future.

Those Single-A ballplayers received a sobering reality of what they are in for if there is a desire to make it all the way to the top.

The caliber of pitching for Major League Baseball soars above that of a typical Single-A pitcher.

Mr. DeGrom, go easy on those guys next time and relax that fragile arm.