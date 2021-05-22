Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
Search
DeGrom Working His way Back to the Majors for the Mets Through the Minors

DeGrom Working His way Back to the Majors for the Mets Through the Minors

Author:
Publish date:

The New York Mets really put players in the low Class A league in a difficult place.

It was members of the Palm Beach Cardinals that were the victims of this ace’s stellar pitching, this time as a part of the St. Lucie Mets in a rehab start.

Jacob DeGrom is recovering from tightness in his right side and lower back that kept him out of Major League action since May 11th.

It certainly showed that the ace did not miss a beat from the absence.

In the three innings that the two-time Cy Young Award winner pitched, the right-hander struck out eight and only allowed one member on base, Masyn Winn, and that was due to a fielding error.

Via ESPN, DeGrom is 3-2 with a 0.68 ERA in six starts for the Mets this season with 65 strikeouts and seven walks in 40 innings.

Those numbers are quite impressive and show just how lethal this star pitcher can be against players of his own caliber in the Major Leagues.

Clearly, the idea was to just get DeGrom back in the swing of things before returning to Major League action for the Mets in the near future.

Those Single-A ballplayers received a sobering reality of what they are in for if there is a desire to make it all the way to the top.

The caliber of pitching for Major League Baseball soars above that of a typical Single-A pitcher.

Mr. DeGrom, go easy on those guys next time and relax that fragile arm.

GettyImages-1317145682
News

DeGrom Working His way Back to the Majors for the Mets Through the Minors

GettyImages-1314655284
Opinion

Platooning Paying Off with Early Success For the Indians in 2021

GettyImages-1318957084
News

Kluber Makes History in Pinstripes; Former Indian Hurler Throws 11th No-Hitter For Yankees

GettyImages-1309337016
Opinion

All Eyes on Owen Miller; Is He Ready To Help the Indians Offense

Roberto Perez
Opinion

With Perez's Injury, the Indians Have to Exercise Patience at the Catcher Spot

GettyImages-1318210514
News

Indians to Promote Reliever Jean Carlos Mejia to the Team's Active Roster

Terry Francona
Opinion

Francona's Task in 2021 Hasn't Been Easy, but Give Him Credit for the Indians Job He's Done

GettyImages-1306393830
News

Skidding in Seattle and Ahead in Anaheim