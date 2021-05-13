DeWine and Ohio to Lift Most Health Orders June 2nd, How will it Impact Progressive Field?

Things continue to move in a positive direction for the Indians in terms of getting fans in the ballpark, and the team got more good news Wednesday when it comes to fans at Progressive Field.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Wednesday that he will lift almost all of Ohio’s public health orders regarding the coronavirus on June 2nd, good news for fans.

Right now the stadium has been moving along at 40% capacity after opening the season at 30% in April.

Overall capacity for Progressive Field is an estimated 35,000. Forty percent capacity is 14,000.

As far as moving forward and trying to figure out how long it will be prior to the entire stadium being open, only time will tell when that may happen.

"The Indians are excited at the prospect of playing host to fans at Progressive Field in April 2021," a team spokesman said in a statement following Gov. DeWine's comments which came out in late February.

"While we finalize our health and safety protocols in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic, local and state officials over the next few days, we did begin communication to Season Ticket holders today regarding proposed plans to accommodate fans this season."

Besides reconfiguring the ballpark, the Indians will have to decide on whether or not to keep their existing safety protocols in place for customers as well as for employees.

DeWine said on June 2nd that it will be up to each Ohio citizen how they want to deal with the coronavirus regarding wearing a mask and social distancing.

He said a business can impose its own requirements on customers and employees.

On June 2, the Indians would be ending a seven-game homestand against the Blue Jays and rival Chicago.

Would they want to reopen Progressive Field to full capacity then or wait until they return for a seven-game homestand against Seattle and Baltimore from June 11 through June 17?

“It’s a positive development, but we’re working through the details,” said Curtis Danburg, Indians vice president of communications and community impact.